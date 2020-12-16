Europe off the beaten path
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
From Riga to Cork to Zagreb, Europe is filled with culturally vibrant cities that don't sit on the well-beaten European Grand Tour path. Though often overlooked, they contain charming Old World tableaux, quirky markets and pubs, and immersing activities (a plunge into a fjord, anyone?). So, come summer, hit up these destinations and enjoy a more local experience of Europe.
Save Place
Nordnesparken, 5005 Bergen, Norway
It was August, so it seemed a perfectly sensible idea. I'm in Norway, land of the fjords—let's go for a splash in one! Bergen has a lovely little lido that offers you just that opportunity. Sure, you can swim in its heated outdoor pool, but the...
Save Place
Skārņu iela 19, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia
For the best 360-degree view of Riga, head to St. Peter's Church in Old Town and take the old, clanky elevator to the church's observation platform, the highest point in the entire city. The ride to the top is slow but your patience will pay off...
Save Place
Tirgoņu iela, Jūrmala, LV-2015, Latvia
My mouth is watering just looking at this picture. If you had told me that one of the most enjoyable pizzas I would eat would be cooked in the rear of a bus and eaten on its upper deck, well, frankly, I wouldn't have believed you. But Jurmala, the...
Save Place
Südalinn, Tallinn, Estonia
The view of Tallinn from the Toompea Hill is a nice one. Tallinn is a quaint town. I enjoyed walking and biking around, and stopping occasionally for an A. Le Coq, an Estonian beer that I especially enjoyed. I met Kalev and Ulane, the partners...
Save Place
Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 9-11, 1146 Hungary
It's an unforgettable experience: Getting up at the crack of dawn in mid-winter, walking through the large municipal park on the Pest side of town, checking in to the Széchenyi Thermal Bath (mostly with Hungarian pensioners because tourists...
Save Place
Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
An edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live...
Save Place
Dolac 9, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
A roam through this colorful farmers’ market, just up a set of stairs from Ban Jelačić Square, is a feast for the senses—in fact, Dolac is often referred to as “the belly of Zagreb” by locals. On the upper outdoor level,...
Save Place
English Market, Grand Parade, Centre, Cork, Ireland
This covered food market dates back to 1786 (there has been a market on the site since 1610) and today it’s a bustling indoor food market with everything from fresh fish to spices, cheeses, oils and homemade cakes on sale. It's also a hub of...
Save Place
Porto, Portugal
At the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with...
Save Place
Old Town, Slovakia
One of the main shopping districts in the downtown area of Bratislava. A charming mix of fancy and historic.
Save Place
11 Place Antonin Poncet, 69002 Lyon, France
How is it possible to combine the savoir-faire of a Michelin-starred chef, the conviviality of the typical French brasseries, and a check that won't require you to remortgage your house? While this would be called pretty much impossible anywhere...
Save Place
Lukomir, Bosnia and Herzegovina
From Sarajevo, book a day trip to visit Lukomir, one of the last semi-nomadic villages in southern Europe. Tin-roofed stone houses stand on the edge of the half-mile-deep Rakitnica Canyon, with spectacular views of the Dinaric Alps. 387/(0)...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25