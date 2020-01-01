Europe
Collected by Elizabeth Walton
Rosenthaler Str. 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
The Circus Hotel,the more upscale sister establishment to the renowned Circus Hostel across the street, combines this bustling location with a style and service that gently impress rather than being in-your-face. The 60 colorful rooms—the color...
Rua de Miguel Bombarda 222, 4050-377 Porto, Portugal
Somehow this Northern Portuguese city has become home to dozens of fantastic hostels, better than most I’ve stayed at elsewhere throughout Europe. You are pretty safe with nearly every one, but Gallery Hostel is my pick because it’s much more than...
40 College Cres, South Hampstead, London NW3 5LB, UK
Hostels overtake areas like Piccadilly Circus and King’s Cross, but Palmer’s Lodge Swiss Cottage is located in an area of London that the “real” people live in. A short ride from central London and an even shorter walk to Hampstead Heath, the city...
Mühlwiese 12, 6166 Fulpmes, Austria
Doug’s isn’t your typical hostel, as there are only 8 or so beds in the entire place, but it’s the best place to experience the Austrian Alps. Located a 30 minute tram ride away from Innsbruck in Fulpmes, this is as Alpine as it gets. Picture the...
Rechte Wienzeile 35, 1040 Wien, Austria
Wombats Hostels are one of the best chains in Europe with three locations in Vienna alone. The Naschmarkt location, however, is easily the best and newest, as it's right across the street from the city's famous local food market and dining...
50 Blackfriars St, Edinburgh EH1 1NE, UK
Hostels - the word alone is strong enough to awaken the worst feelings in the world. Dirt. Noise. Horny frat boys. Communal bathrooms. EW. But over the last few years, a new trend emerged in Europe, and more recently over the world. Luxury...
Adelgade 5-7, 1304 København, Denmark
What’s not to like? Modern buildings, central locations, variety of rooms, great nightlife and cheap dining options. Honestly, it doesn’t get better than that. The hostel is handily located between two of the city’s busiest...
Plas Curig, Capel Curig, Betws-y-Coed LL24 0EL, UK
Looking for a place to rest your aching, just-hiked-the-highest-peak-in-Wales feet? Hike a bit further to the hostel that can't possibly be a hostel, Plas Curig. The two common rooms feature a flatscreen, fireplace, tons of books and bright...
İnönü Mahallesi, Papa Roncalli Sk. No:34, 34373 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
Across the Bosphorus from the tourist area of Sultanahmet lies Beyoglu and Taksim Square, home to Galata Tower, the Fish Market, and #bunk, a chic and upscale flashpacker haven. The hostel is small but has a great atmosphere, complete with free...
R. São Nicolau 13, 1100-547 Lisboa, Portugal
Located downtown in an old building, this place has lasted two centuries. The kitchen, however, is modern and fully equipped, and it produces homemade dinners—the cook is the owner’s mother—and breakfast (which is included). The rooms are quite...
Smithfield, Dublin 7, Ireland
Luxury hostels are a huge thing right now in Europe, and it really isn't hard to understand why. Think hipster hangout meets boutique hotel at hostel prices. Sounds too good to be true? Trust me, it isn't. Such places really do exist, and the...
Dibulla, La Guajira, Colombia
You’d be forgiven for passing straight through “downtown” Palomino without giving it a second look, but slow down to discover a real-life paradise between the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and amazing, almost deserted,...
R. Augusta 89, 1100-048 Lisboa, Portugal
A few years ago, as hostels were starting to appear in Lisbon, I decided to try one out. My curiosity was big. Already Lisbon’s hostels were earning many awards. This was the chosen one. Located on a pedestrian street in downtown, the Travellers...
