Collected by Amanda Samuels
Adamič-Lundrovo nabrežje 6, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Stall after stall of kitschy folk art? Sure. But December’s monthlong Festive Fair also has homemade pear brandy, piles of fresh sauerkraut, and hours of great stories about the days of socialism. Lights on the Triple Bridge add a warm glow. This...
Krojaska Ulica 6–8, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Tucked away on a narrow street along the Ljubljanica River, the Vander Urbani Resort is a five-story, 16-room gem of hip comfort. Most rooms are compact, but decked out with just the right touches such as Moroso chairs and big wooden desks....
Grajska planota 1, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Most savvy travelers know to avoid dining at major tourist sites, however the restaurants at Ljubljana Castle are totally legit. After touring the castle I had an early dinner at Gostilna Na Gradu. The warm, straight-from-the-oven bread is itself...
Stritarjeva ulica, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
I love the cozy, beleaguered look of a city after the holidays, when all that's left is two more months of marching through frigid wind and slushy streets.
Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 9-11, 1146 Hungary
It's an unforgettable experience: Getting up at the crack of dawn in mid-winter, walking through the large municipal park on the Pest side of town, checking in to the Széchenyi Thermal Bath (mostly with Hungarian pensioners because tourists...
Simmeringer Hauptstraße 234, 1110 Wien, Austria
You might think of Vienna’s Zentralfriedhof (Central Cemetery) as a Mittteleuropa Walk of Fame. Some of the city’s most important figures are buried in this graveyard that opened in 1874, from Beethoven (his remains were moved here in 1888) to...
Gumpendorfer Str. 11, 1060 Wien, Austria
Viennese coffee culture is world-famous. Try your hand at ordering a coffee in the historic Café Sperl (founded in 1880). Sugar junkies will enjoy an "intermezzo" a concoction combining coffee, chocolate and whipped cream, while traditionalists...
