Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Europe

Collected by Amanda Samuels
List View
Map View
Save Place

Central Market

Adamič-Lundrovo nabrežje 6, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Stall after stall of kitschy folk art? Sure. But December’s monthlong Festive Fair also has homemade pear brandy, piles of fresh sauerkraut, and hours of great stories about the days of socialism. Lights on the Triple Bridge add a warm glow. This...
More Details >
Save Place

Vander Urbani Resort a member of Design Hotels™

Krojaska Ulica 6–8, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Tucked away on a narrow street along the Ljubljanica River, the Vander Urbani Resort is a five-story, 16-room gem of hip comfort. Most rooms are compact, but decked out with just the right touches such as Moroso chairs and big wooden desks....
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Gostilna na gradu

Grajska planota 1, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Most savvy travelers know to avoid dining at major tourist sites, however the restaurants at Ljubljana Castle are totally legit. After touring the castle I had an early dinner at Gostilna Na Gradu. The warm, straight-from-the-oven bread is itself...
More Details >
Save Place

Triple Bridge

Stritarjeva ulica, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
I love the cozy, beleaguered look of a city after the holidays, when all that's left is two more months of marching through frigid wind and slushy streets.
More Details >
Save Place

Széchenyi Thermal Bath

Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 9-11, 1146 Hungary
It's an unforgettable experience: Getting up at the crack of dawn in mid-winter, walking through the large municipal park on the Pest side of town, checking in to the Széchenyi Thermal Bath (mostly with Hungarian pensioners because tourists...
More Details >
Save Place

Zentralfriedhof

Simmeringer Hauptstraße 234, 1110 Wien, Austria
You might think of Vienna’s Zentralfriedhof (Central Cemetery) as a Mittteleuropa Walk of Fame. Some of the city’s most important figures are buried in this graveyard that opened in 1874, from Beethoven (his remains were moved here in 1888) to...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Sperl

Gumpendorfer Str. 11, 1060 Wien, Austria
Viennese coffee culture is world-famous. Try your hand at ordering a coffee in the historic Café Sperl (founded in 1880). Sugar junkies will enjoy an "intermezzo" a concoction combining coffee, chocolate and whipped cream, while traditionalists...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World