Villa Rosa

Plaza de Sta. Ana, 15, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Arguably Madrid’s most well-known flamenco show, Villa Rosa puts on a wonderful performance nightly. If you are lucky enough to get a table near the stage it is unlikely you will have ever felt so alive during a dinner in your life. Instead of...
La Rambla

La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
Sacré-Cœur

35 Rue du Chevalier de la Barre, 75018 Paris, France
At the summit of Montmartre, the highest point in the city, you'll find the Basilica de Sacré-Cœur. Contrasting with the Gothic churches like Notre-Dame, the Romano-Byzantine architecture is both beautiful inside and out. While outside, take in...
Ardennes

Ardennes, France
There is no better place in Belgium, for observing the change of the season, than the Ardennes region. Right now a lot of the trees look like they are on fire. A gorgeous sight. Ardennes region is a very foresty area filled with chestnuts trees,...
Cantillon Brewery

Rue Gheude 56, 1070 Anderlecht, Belgium
No trip to Belgium is complete without experiencing the Belgian beer culture. The best place in Brussels to take a look at beer history is the Cantillon Brewery. Even as a non beer drinker, it’s a fascinating place to visit. One of the things that...
Oudezijds Achterburgwal

Oudezijds Achterburgwal, 1012 Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's one of Amsterdam's prettiest districts, where swans glide on tree-shrouded canals and gabled mansions recall Holland's Golden Age: de Wallen, better known as the Red Light District (RLD). Since 2000, prostitutes have plied their trade here as...
Chocolaterie Dürig

Avenue d'Ouchy 15, 1006 Lausanne, Switzerland
Switzerland certainly doesn’t lack for world-class chocolate, and Durig Chocolatier continues the tradition with a focus on organic and fair-trade ingredients. At the chocolaterie in the French-speaking Swiss city of Lausanne, master chocolatier...
Romeo Hotel Naples

Via Cristoforo Colombo, 45, 80133 Napoli NA, Italy
Once the bayside palazzo of a shipping magnate, the recently restored Romeo juxtaposes antique and modern art in a world-class collection. Fabrics, serving pieces, and porcelain by Hermes, Andree Putman, and J.L. Coquet complement the Kenzo Tange–...
Far Out Beach Club

Mylopotas Beach, Μυλοπότας, Ios 840 01, Greece
Mylopotas Beach is one of the most popular destinations on Íos island, but since it stretches over one kilometre long, you'll rarely find it overcrowded. Cafes and restaurants stretch the length of the beach, but the Far Out Beach Club reigns...
Cyclades

Cyclades, Greece
If you've never embarked on a sailing trip before, the Mediterranean is the place to do it. Especially when it comes to the Greek islands. The best part? It doesn't matter what your budget is, you're sure to find something that suits your style....
