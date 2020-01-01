Europe 2017
Collected by L Woo
La Rambla, 58, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Learn to cook traditional dishes, and modern twists on old favorites, with the chefs at Barcelona Cooking. Sign up for an evening cooking class and learn to prepare dishes like seafood paella and Crema Catalana (the Catalan version of Creme...
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
Calle San Miguel, 4, 29620 Torremolinos, Málaga, Spain
Marshy wetlands, shallow streams and grassy sand dunes cover the landscape of Doñana National Park, in the Huelva and Sevilla provinces. A small portion of it is protected parkland, but the area has been designated UNESCO World Heritage, and the...
Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Spain
On Lanzarote, the easternmost island of the Canaries, Spanish archipelago off the northwestern coast of Africa, there’s a volcanic semi-crater that has created a dense and salty green-colored lagoon. The lagoon has grown rich with algae and the...
Red Sands Rd, Gibraltar GX11 1AA, Gibraltar
You've probably heard of Gibraltar a few times. An industrial island, oddly still under the British crown, the shortest gateway from Europe to Africa - just over 13 miles. So short, in fact, that on clear days, you can see as far as Tangiers. It...
Las Palmas, Spain
Part of Lanzarote’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the 52-square-kilometer volcanic Timanfaya National Park is known for its Montañas del Fuego (Fire Mountains), where subsurface temperatures reach up to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit (593 degrees Celsius)....
Jussi Björlings allé, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
While Gothenburg may hold the official title as Sweden’s Culinary Capital (no place does seafood like Gothenburg), Stockholm has a strong foodie scene that comes out in full force during the early summer festival—Smaka På Stockholm, or Taste of...
Sankt Eriksplan 2, 113 20 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on St Eriksplan, Cajsa Warg is a gourmet food store that sells a ton of organic meats, cheeses, fresh produce, and eco-friendly products as well as fresh bread, muffins, and other pastries which you can sample in store too.
Stockholm, Sweden
August is definitely the month for crawfish (crayfish) parties all over Sweden, and it’s also a great opportunity to hang with friends, sing indecipherable songs, and down some tasty adult beverages. Many restaurants and cruises offer...
111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Hötorget, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Whenever I hit the center of town, I usually swing by Hötorget (Haymarket Square) to take in rows and rows of vividly colored fresh fruit and vegetables. And on days when I feel like breaking into my tiny savings account, I opt for one or two...
Södra Blasieholmshamnen 6, 111 48 Stockholm, Sweden
Regarded as one of Stockholm’s leading fine dining restaurants with Michelin stars, Mathias Dahlgren Dining Room is located within the posh Grand Hôtel. Mathias Dahlgren’s creative eight-course Scandinavian menus are centered on different themes...
Sergelgatan 29, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Hötorgshallen is set next to an outdoor market through a nondescript set of doors and is down a set of narrow, dull gray escalators that make you think you're going into the Underground. You emerge, however, in a well-lit, well-stocked,...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Vasagatan 1, 107 25 Stockholm, Sweden
A hip seafood joint with some of the freshest platters in town, Stockholm Fisk serves oysters and smoked shrimp in little tin buckets with fresh bread and aioli, and pan-seared fillets with roasted potatoes. If you love seafood, you'll find...
Each fall, crowds of partygoers at Munich’s Oktoberfest lift steins of golden beer skyward and bellow “Prosit!” The German holiday began more than 200 years ago at the marriage celebration of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis and Princess Therese. Many...
Platzl 9, 80331 München, Germany
Germans, especially Bavarians (who are or are not Germans, depending on whom you talk to) love eating their meat and potatoes. While there, I went for a giant joint of pork with kartoffel (potato) salad. Nobody does fresh potato salad better....
Bergstraße 2, 82346 Andechs, Germany
Andechs Monastery is Bavaria's oldest pilgrimage Church, attracting over 30,000 pilgrims each year. Fortunately, you don't have to be a pilgrim to reach it. You can just hop on a train from Munich. Then either take a bus, or a walk up the hill for...
Located directly across from the opera house, Spatenhaus an der Oper has two options for guests. The first floor has a homey feel with recipes prepared from old Bavarian cook books honouring tradition. The real highlight though is the second...
Ayingers Inn is a bustling tavern in a historic location. Be sure to try the "Weißwurst" (white sausage) served naturally with, what else, Ayinger draft beer. The Ayinger Brewery is family owned and is located approximately 25 minutes south of ...
Hochstraße 77, 81541 München, Germany
Paulaner Knockerberg is a local favorite. Guests can sip beer and nosh on Bavarian food in one of the comfortable dining rooms, make themselves cozy around the fireplace, or settle down in the basement. Paulaner Knockerberg is also known for its...
Established in 1328, Augustiner Bräu is Munich's oldest independent brewery. It produces Munich's most popular brands of beer including eight different brews from Weiss bier (white beer) to Dunkel (dark) and everything in between. Augustiner Bräu...
Nymphenburger Str. 2, 80335 München, Germany
Cozy traditional-style pub? Elegant dining? A rooftop terrace overlooking the beer garden? Löwenbräu (lion's brew) has them all. Try a Russ (50% white beer) or a Radler (50% beer) and 50% lemonade on a hot summer day—how refreshing!
Theresienhöhe 7, 80339 München, Germany
Hacker-Pschorr brings a part of Bavarian brewing history back to life by utilizing two copper brewing kettles which are over 70 years old but have been restored. This combined with selected ingredients and compliance with the Bavarian Purity Law...
