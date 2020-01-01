europe 2016
Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
Unlike Granada the tapas in Seville do not come free with your drink, however they can be worth their price. My favorite tapas spot has become "La Huerta" in plaza Teceros, or the bar with the blue tables. My favorite dishes are Bunuelos de la...
Seville is a magical city in Spain. It is know for its flamenco and has great tapas restaurants. I loved walking the small streets and exploring the city but one of my favorite experiences was a walk on the promenade. There is a great...
The immense Gothic Cathedral of Seville was built on the site of an ancient Muslim mosque. It was completed in the early 16th century and was designated a Roman Catholic cathedral. Since 1987, this cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site...
I love Flamenco, the passion and force that comes pouring from the soul, but it is refreshing to see flamenco danced with a smile. At “T de Triana” in Seville there is free flamenco on Tuesdays and Thursdays—check before going that these are still...
La Carboneria is a special place. Unlike the tourist spots for flamenco, this feels alive. There is a buzz of energy, a sense of place as friends call out to each other before the show starts, the stone floored room smells of woodsmoke,and the...
The museum of arts and traditions houses rooms showing the lace and ceramic arts of Sevilla along with other fine crafts. The building itself is one of my favorites of Sevilla. It is covered in beautiful tiles and arches. In front of the museum is...
While Paul Feig was working on his 2015 film Spy, he lived in Budapest—where the film is based—for six months. During that time, he enjoyed some of the city's best restaurants. “One of my favorites was Costes, which serves modern Hungarian food...
Director Pail Feig took long walks around Budapest when he wasn't working on his 2015 movie, Spy. He'd start at his hotel, move to Castle Hill, and then pass through the popular shopping avenue.
