Europe 2016
Collected by Mary Owen
List View
Map View
Save Place
London, UK
What was once a private hunting ground for Henry VIII is now a favorite destination for London locals and visitors alike. One of the eight Royal Parks, Hyde simultaneously serves as a natural oasis and civic hub. A day on the green has endless...
Save Place
Inner Cir, London NW1 4NU, UK
Set among the trees of summer in Regent’s Park, the Open Air Theatre is a welcome departure from a standard West End production – and that’s not just because chirping birds are in attendance. Enter the ornate gates shielding Regent’s Park from the...
Save Place
33 Rose St, London WC2E 9EB, UK
Other than the fact that it’s just nice to see sunshine after a gray winter, the great thing about summer in London is that pubs let you drink outside. (You can do this year-round, but if you want a watered down beer, try doing this in the rainy...
Save Place
Westminster, London SW1A 0AA, UK
This iconic landmark in London is popular for a reason...it's breathtaking! Did you know that Big Ben is the name of the bell inside the tower, not the clock? While you are there, check out the Houses of Parliament (if they are in session)....
Save Place
Tucked in an Art Deco building, Alfies Antique Market can easily have the potential to become the new Portobello Road Market. In this market you can find antique furniture, knickknacks house, lamps, Scandinavian glassware, clothes and hats from...
Save Place
Upper Ground, South Bank, London SE1 9PX, UK
This is actually three theaters—the Lyttleton, the Cottesloe, and the Olivier—in one incredible 1960s complex on the Southbank. It's the absolute epicenter of London's vibrant theater culture, putting on both the classics and the most contemporary...
Save Place
2-4 Boundary St, London E2 7DD, UK
Despite launching on New Year’s Eve in 2008, Sir Terence Conran’s boutique hotel is a discreet affair. The Boundary was the first hotel project by the eminent octogenarian British designer and his partner, Peter Prescott, but the inexperience...
Save Place
Waterways such as the Regent's Canal and Grand Union Canal provide an underrated scenic insight into the city’s industrial past. The network links areas such as Camden and Little Venice, though the best stretch is from King’s Cross (the rail hub...
Save Place
1 Hamilton Pl, Mayfair, London W1J, UK
At the Arch Bar and Wellington Lounge in London's Park Lane Intercontinental Hotel, high tea is served without the tea. Order the Poor Man's Punch if you fancy gin and you may find you can never go back to drinking alcohol from a tumbler. Arriving...
Save Place
Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 2UP, UK
When the sunset casts a golden hue to the famous Tower Bridge, with the reflection of the river Thames, it's like a knight changed into his shiny golden armor. Congrats to London's 2012 Summer Olympic Game Opening Day.
Save Place
Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
This is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it...
Save Place
Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK
The iconic Royal Albert Hall is one of the world’s most famous venues and has hosted great artists and millions of visitors since it was opened by Queen Victoria in 1871. The BBC Proms, an eight-week summer season of classical music concerts, is a...
Save Place
London Bridge, London SE1 9DA, UK
If you’re looking for a moment of peace and reverence surrounded by gothic grandeur and ancient history, head for this often overlooked gem. It doesn’t get the noisy crowds of Westminster Abbey and St Paul’s, but Southwark is one...
Save Place
Greater London, UK
It's hard to say no to watching a film under the stars. Throw in mattresses, dip-dyed bedsheets, and food stalls and the idea becomes irresistible. A number of open-air cinemas mushroom all over London during the summer. Some of the most popular...
Save Place
St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD, UK
Save Place
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Save Place
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Save Place
Wine is an integral part of life on the Dalmatian Coast, a region with many indigenous varietals; a visit to Dubrovnik shouldn’t go by without a glass of local wine. Tucked away on Palmotićeva Street off the main Stradun, D’Vino offers cozy...
Save Place
Lozovac, Croatia
Located near the coastal city of Šibenik, Krka National Park is named for the river that runs through its lush forests and feeds its most famous site, Skradinski Buk—a huge, clear pool that starts and ends in waterfalls. The park is...
Save Place
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
Save Place
Tomićeva ul. 5, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Wine has been made in Croatia for centuries. Explore the country’s newfound dedication to quality winemaking at the grape-focused restaurant, Bistro Karlo, and the easygoing wine bar Basement. Some grapes to look for include the white Graševina...
Save Place
True, the ground may be a bit uneven, the sun may be shining brightly upon you and you just may have to endure friendly boaters waiving as they sail by, BUT it's a small price to pay for the experience and breathtaking view of practicing on the...
Save Place
Vis, Croatia
This is a traditional cooking vessel in Vis, a small island in the middle of the Adriatic, about two hours' ferry ride from Split, Croatia. The method is called "pod pekom," which means that it's slow-cooked with embers on top and underneath....
Save Place
Mali Ston, Croatia
If you're a seafood-lover visiting Dubrovnik, it's worthwhile making the short trip to Mali Stone for the freshest oysters you've ever tasted. We arrived in town, with our excellent guide, Zoran, from Vacation in Dubrovnik (link below), just as...
Save Place
Dolac 9, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
A roam through this colorful farmers’ market, just up a set of stairs from Ban Jelačić Square, is a feast for the senses—in fact, Dolac is often referred to as “the belly of Zagreb” by locals. On the upper outdoor level,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever