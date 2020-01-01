Where are you going?
Europe 2016

Collected by Jam Mistry
Stockholms stadshus

Hantverkargatan 1, 111 52 Stockholm, Sweden
It's one thing to visit castles, cathedrals, and museums. But a city hall? Normally, I would have the same reaction. Stockholm's Stadshus, though, is not your average city hall. For starters, it holds the exclusive and much respected Nobel Prize...
Gildas Rum AB

Skånegatan 79, 116 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Let's face it, Stockholm is three things for travelers: It's cold. It's expensive. And it's home to some of the most gorgeous human specimens on this dear planet of ours. I may have found the perfect place to remedy these issues, should they be...
Fotografiska

Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Stockholm Central Station

Centralplan 15, 111 20 Stockholm, Sweden
When in Stockholm, try this budget attraction—the subway! This really is art underground, literally. It is called the longest art museum in the world. Over 90 of the 100 stations in Stockholm have been decorated with sculptures, mosaics,...
Vasa Museum

Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden

Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...

MOOD Stockholm

Regeringsgatan 48, 111 44 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm's newest upscale shopping district MOOD spans an entire city block. A two-story-tall statue of a fashion model in a contorted pose welcomes visitors into this stylish mall. Definitely keep an eye out for local celebrities and Stockholm’s...
Restaurang Gondolen

Stadsgården 6, 104 65 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Södermalm and boasting arguably the best panoramic view of Stockholm—including the harbor, Gamla stan (old town), Riddarfjärden, and Djurgården—Gondolen’s trendy cocktail bar is perfect for unwinding with a glass of red...
Stockholm

Stockholm, Sweden
Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Every year, a chocolate festival is held in Stockholm. Lovers of chocolate come out in droves (I dare say, thousands) to sample handmade truffles, pralines, all sorts of chocolate-y goodness, as well as to dip treats...
Stockholm Fisk Restaurant AB

Vasagatan 1, 107 25 Stockholm, Sweden
A hip seafood joint with some of the freshest platters in town, Stockholm Fisk serves oysters and smoked shrimp in little tin buckets with fresh bread and aioli, and pan-seared fillets with roasted potatoes. If you love seafood, you'll find...
Upplev Mer - Rooftop Tours

Stora Gråmunkegränd 12-14, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
This unique tour has you walking and shuffling (while harnessed safely of course) across Stockholm's historic rooftops to show you views of the city from unique angles and perspectives.
AB Storstockholms Lokaltrafik

Lindhagensgatan 100, 112 18 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm has an extensive and efficient public transport system comprised of subways (tunnelbana), bus and tram networks, ferries, and some long-distance trains. Tickets can be purchased at stations and kiosks showing the “SL” logo, and you can...
Story Hotel AB

Riddargatan 6, 114 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm is a very expensive place to come on vacation. At about $8 a beer and something just as crazy for food, I did manage to find a relatively inexpensive place to eat. THis is the Corner Bar Restaurant which is actually located at vasterlang...
Nystekt Stromming

Situated right near the Stockholm T-bana Slussen stop is a humble food cart called Nystekt Stromming where you'll find delicious and filling Stockholm street food at very affordable prices. I stopped by here on a Friday night and got a huge plate...
