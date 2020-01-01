Europe 2015
Collected by Queta Moore Watson
I enjoyed admiring Ghent's quirky architecture along the canal. From Brussels, many visitors take day trips to Antwerp and Bruges, unaware that nearby Ghent has lots to offer. The old town has beautiful architecture, funky shops and a youthful...
Burg 13, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
These people claim to have a vial of Christ's blood that was given to them during or after the crusades.
Bruges, Belgium
Across the street from the Sint-Salvatorskathedraal (St. Salvator Cathedral) you'll find this little shop that serves traditional belgian fries, brochettes, croquettes, fish sandwiches, and grilled meats on a stick. Grab your food and a Belgian...
Bruges, Belgium
One of my favorite things to shop for in Belgium are the tapestries. Hand or machine made, they are incredibly beautiful and when displayed in the house they give such a royal feel to the place. I have so many things but every time I go to a new...
Bruges, Belgium
Bruges is one of the best cities to visit in Belgium. I haven't been able to visit it properly in winter until now. Getting to see it after dark, beautifully decorated is a wonderful experience. I love the old, traditional buildings covered in...
Wijngaardstraat 7-9, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Beer is more than a thirst quencher in Belgium, it's part of the national culture. This family-run brewery has produced local ales for centuries, by six generations of the current owners, the Maes family. They invite you to indulge in nostalgia,...
Nieuwstraat 11, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Touring Bruges by boat is one of the city's prime pleasures, offering an up-close view onto the endlessly intriguing streetscape. The typical half-hour circuit meanders at a leisurely pace through waterways built hundreds of years ago to connect...
Rue au Beurre 46, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Brussels’ Grand Place is home to many festivals of all different themes: flowers, beer, international cultures, music, and seasonal holidays. But one festival, the Ommegang, full of colour and pageantry, has been taking place here since 1549. The...
Domkloster 4, 50667 Köln, Germany
One of the most famous sights in Germany, the Cologne Cathedral (known locally as the Kölner Dom) lives up to the hype. Its Gothic exterior, and especially its soaring twin spires, can be seen from all over the city, and its immense...
