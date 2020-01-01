Europe 2015
Collected by Cara
7100 Estremoz, Portugal
Cowbells or those small look alike bells that are placed on animals are used to indicate where the animals are. Did you know that such type of artisanal bells are still produced in Portugal? Well yes, Mr. António Augusto Sim Sim still continues on...
R. Barbosa du Bocage 5, 2710-567 Sintra, Portugal
Just 45 minutes from Lisbon lies the mystical, castle-filled hilltop town of Sintra, also a UNESCO World Heritage site due to its rich history. One such castle is the Palace of Quinta da Regaleira. Gothic in style, from its outer structure to its...
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
1200-161 Lisbon, Portugal
Across the street from the Cais do Sodre train station, the “river market” is Lisbon’s preeminent food bazaar. Beneath the building’s 1930s dome, vendors sell fresh seafood, meat, fruit, piri-piri peppers, and flowers. The second floor houses a...
Rua dos Bacalhoeiros 34, 1100-016 Lisboa, Portugal
Since 1930, the Ferreira family has been selling seafood preserved in vintage-style tins. Browse original wooden shelves stacked with colorful boxes of fish products, including Prata do Mar’s tuna fillets packed in olive oil and salt. Rua dos...
R. Nova do Carvalho 6, 1200-161 Lisboa, Portugal
Definitely the hottest spot in the city, Pensão Amor, or "Guesthouse of Love," is a chic, boudoir-style place in the Cais do Sodré area, down the hills of nightlife hub Bairro Alto. Decorated with frescos and endless images and art of nude women,...
108 Quai du Port, 13002 Marseille, France
It isn’t wine or cocktails that mark happy hour for locals in Marseille but Pastis, the anise-flavored drink of choice first commercialized by Paul Ricard during the prohibition of absinthe. Ricard’s recipe and formula– star anise, licorice root;...
Carrer de Marlet, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Head to the Gothic Quarter—once home to Barcelona's storied Jewish neighborhood, ElCall—and look for theSinagoga Major (Major Synagogue). The museum, built on the site of the city's oldest temple, is only two rooms, but it contains a stadium's...
A lot of the best places to eat on the cheap in Barcelona are a little out of the way. For a truly local experience, and the fastest tapas in town at ridiculously cheap prices, try on La Esquinica (the little corner) for size. Do as the...
To my taste, the best restaurant in town at all levels: the food is exquisite, they have a large traditional Catalan menu, the service is excellent (waiters know the menu and the wines very well), and the decoration is carefully thought out,...
R. Garrett 104, 1200-205 Lisboa, Portugal
This historic pastry shop was founded in 1868 as an aristocratic teahouse, one of the few public places where women could go without the company of men. Inside is a room that serves as a restaurant, but this shop is more known for its delicious...
