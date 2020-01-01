Europe
Collected by Rob Dalton
Oia santorini greece, Cyclades, Oía 847 02, Greece
You can't beat this - a delicious, freshly caught seafood dinner on the edge of the Aegean Sea. Sunset Taverna is located in Ammoudi, at the base of the cliffs in Oia, Santorini - dramatic scenery for simple, rustic, delicious food. From the...
33038 San Daniele del Friuli, Province of Udine, Italy
Inside Ristorante Alle Vecchie Carceri, the simple yet sophisticated décor—white damask linens and emerald green accents—belies the building’s history as an old Austrian prison. While the menu is full of traditional Friulian dishes, Chef Ugo...
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Koningin Astridplein 27, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Traveling by train can be a wonderful way to explore Belgium. A few of the country's train stations are destinations in and of themselves. Antwerp's Centraal (or Central) Station is one of the prettiest. Renovations and expansion have restored the...
Adare, Co. Limerick, V94 W8WR, Ireland
If you've ever dreamed of living in your own Gothic romance novel, consider staying at the Adare Manor Hotel in picturesque Adare, Ireland. This sumptuous hotel and golf resort is located in Ireland's 'Prettiest Village.' It is home to a...
Galway, Ireland
Galway is one of my favorite cities in the world...even with all the grey and rain the colors and vibes of this little city pop, and there always feels there's something more to be explored. One of my favorite pass-times when I'm in town is to...
Piazza San Marco, 57, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
During the day, the Piazza San Marco in Venice is an overwhelming flurry of activity, but once the sun sets, you'd be surprised at just how much a sense of ease and languor settles in. Life simply slows down as the crowds depart. Stop by Caffè...
Via Baldassarre Galuppi, 221, 30142 Venezia VE, Italy
Let the wind blow through your hair as you take a 30-minute vaporetto ride to Burano, an island in the lagoons of Venice. Known for its brightly-colored fishermen's homes, the island is largely free of the tourist crush of the rest of Venice....
Murano, 30141 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Famous for its long history of handblown glassmaking, Murano sits just a few minutes' ferry ride offshore in the Venetian Lagoon. The main attraction is the Glass Museum (Museo del Vetro), which recounts the history of glass through the centuries,...
There is a reason why renting a villa in Tuscany is so popular - rustic farmhouses, rolling hills filled with olive and plum trees, golden sunsets, locally-harvested wine, creamy cheeses, and cool evenings spent with friends and family. Renting a...
78 Cheap St, Sherborne DT9 3BJ, UK
Located on the picturesque main street in Sherborne just a few steps from the historic Market Place is The Three Wishes. This is a charming bistro and cafe which is always bustling with locals eager for a coffee after shopping or friends meeting...
25 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Most locals point to Breizh Café in the Marais for the city's best crêpes but my loyalties lie with Chez Imogène, a tiny, no-frills restaurant in the 11th arrondissement. Traditional buckwheat galettes and sweet dessert crêpes take pride of place...
Via S. Zanobi, 33, 50129 Firenze FI, Italy
There are many excellent restaurants in Florence, but this one was recommended to me by a local, and I'm so glad it was. Alessandro, the chef, recently returned after working in New York City for eight years. Located on a small street near the...
Taking one of the boat trips from Milos' main port town Adamas out to Kleftiko is a must do when visiting the island. Though rough seas could make the boat ride less than ideal, the clarity and beauty of the water and the uniqueness of the rock...
Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you're in Brussels and like beer, I mean all kinds of beer, then the Delirium Cafe is the place for you! The cafe is somewhat tucked away in the restaurant section of the city, just off of the grand place. The short walk is worth it and while...
Epar.Od. Mikonou 8, Άγιοι Ανάργυροι 864 00, Greece
I spent two weeks in Mykonos one summer and the majority of nights there I dined at Katerina's, a cozy restaurant overlooking the water in the Little Venice section of town. It's the best place for a sunset drink on the balcony - waves crash below...
Tucked in an alley near the historic downtown you'll find this small restaurant serving traditional, regional dishes (at a great price especially for the area). With open-air courtyard seating surrounded by vines, it makes for a relaxing lunch....
Annecy, France
While it would probably take well over a lifetime to visit all of France's picturesque and welcoming villages, there is, in my opinion, a simple solution to this "problem", if there ever was one. It's called Annecy. And it's wonderful. Sights in...
Passatge de la Banca, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In a city far, far away, where the party goes on until the wee hours of the morning and the Latin vibe is in full swing, lies a very mysterious place A place tucked away in a small side street in the shadow of the bustling boulevard. A place where...
Middle Hill, Broadway WR12 7LB, UK
Broadway Tower is located on Broadway Hill, near the village of Broadway, in the English county of Worcestershire, at the second highest point of the Cotswolds after Cleeve Hill. Broadway Tower's base is 1,024 feet (312 metres) above sea level....
Swain's Ln, Highgate, London N6 6PJ, UK
Dating back to the 1800's, Highgate was a fashionable place for burials and was much admired and visited. The Victorian attitude to death and its presentation led to the creation of a wealth of Gothic tombs and buildings. It occupies a spectacular...
Ooidonkdreef 9, 9800 Deinze, Belgium
The lovely Ooidonk castle, once the home to the Earl of Horne, is one of the finest in the country and is still inhabited by the owner. The castle was involved in numerous conflicts between cities during the 14th and 15 century and saw its fair...
Alto da Pedisqueira, 5400-435 Chaves, Portugal
In the 15th century, the little Church of Our Lady of the Rosary stood on the hill overlooking the medieval town of Chaves in Portugal. Later, there was also the ancient chapel of St. Francis in the fortress. (Both are there today in beautiful...
Grote Markt 34, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Once the general summer tourist season finishes, a different and more sombre sort of tourism begins in Belgium. Autumn is a time of remembrance and there is no more poignant place to remember the Great War than the Flemish city of Ypres. Ypres (or...
Piazza Castello, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
The Sforza name is well known even to those of us not intimately familiar with Italian history. Originally built in the 15th century, this massive citadel was at one time one of the largest in Europe and even today you can just imagine the...
The Milan Cathedral, or Duomo, occupies a site that’s been holy since the time of the Romans, but it wasn’t until the early 19th century when the finishing touches were finally placed on this massive building. The Duomo is the fifth largest...
618 92 Kolmården, Sweden
The closest thing Stockholm has to a full-scale zoo is quite impressive. Located 90 minutes' driving from the city, Kolmården Animal Park (Djurpark) is the largest in Scandinavia with about 750 wild attractions from all the jungles, savannas, and...
Rämistrasse 101, 8092 Zürich, Switzerland
Paris has the Sacré-Coeur, on top of Montmartre, for catch-your-breath views of the city. Zurich’s answer: the terrace at ETH Zurich. Also known as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich and where Einstein was an alum, it lords high...
Wolfbachstrasse 1, 8032 Zürich, Switzerland
The classic Zurich chocolate is the champagne truffle, but this Altstadt chocolatier's specialty is the Zuger Chriesiblüete, thick, enticing squares of biscuit and cherry liqueur enrobed in milk and dark chocolate.
16032 San Rocco GE, Italy
While the climb is quite literally breathtaking (900 steps), the Church of San Rocco, perched on the very edge of the Ligurian Sea, is a gorgeous spot to spend the day. Taking the train to Camogli, you can then spend the morning hiking up to the...
Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 147, 16032 Camogli GE, Italy
Camogli is a quick 30-minute train ride out of Genoa, making it easy for an evening out for cocktails and dinner. Leave from Brignole Station, and arrive in Camogli by 6:30pm so that you can get a seaside table at Bar Auriga for a perfect Aperol...
132-140 Rue des Rosiers, 93400 Saint-Ouen, France
Marché aux Puces de St-Ouen, aka Clignancourt, is Europe’s largest flea market and the city’s favorite place to find a bargain. Exiting the Métro at Porte de Clignancourt, those in the know pass by the counterfeit...
