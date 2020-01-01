euro2015
Collected by Michelle
Vasagatan 1, 107 25 Stockholm, Sweden
A hip seafood joint with some of the freshest platters in town, Stockholm Fisk serves oysters and smoked shrimp in little tin buckets with fresh bread and aioli, and pan-seared fillets with roasted potatoes. If you love seafood, you'll find...
Sergelgatan 29, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Hötorgshallen is set next to an outdoor market through a nondescript set of doors and is down a set of narrow, dull gray escalators that make you think you're going into the Underground. You emerge, however, in a well-lit, well-stocked,...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Sankt Eriksplan 2, 113 20 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on St Eriksplan, Cajsa Warg is a gourmet food store that sells a ton of organic meats, cheeses, fresh produce, and eco-friendly products as well as fresh bread, muffins, and other pastries which you can sample in store too.
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Stallmästaregården, 113 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Stallmästaregården began its life as a somewhat rural stablemaster’s farm. This was before Queen Kristina decided, in 1645, that she wanted to host her midsummer festivities here, at which point the stablemaster rapidly...
Brandschenkestrasse 150, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland
Over the past few years, Zurich’s Hürlimann area—the site of what once was Switzerland’s largest brewery—has transformed into the home of Google Zurich, a complex of shops, and this stunning spa built into the former brewery’s hundred-year-old...
Rindermarkt, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
There's no better place to get lost in Zurich than in the cobblestoned Niederdorf. Its real gems are its quaint side streets, like the Rindermarkt, home to the city’s last gas-powered street lamps and the Oepfelchammer, the city’s oldest preserved...
Marktgasse 10, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This stunner of a shop in the Altstadt isn’t just all good looks. Changemaker specializes in design goods with a conscience, whether it’s Karlen Swiss tote bags made with wool felt from old Swiss army blankets or wooden watches by WeWood, which...
The quaint, charming Rindermarkt is home to the Oepfelchammer, the city's oldest preserved pub. It serves terrific local wines in an all-wood setting with patrons’ names carved into the walls.
The tree-lined Utoquai and Arboretum at Enge offer excellent views of Lake Zurich and the snow-capped Alps, but the iconic spot for lake-gazing is at the Bürkliterrasse, with its statue of Zeus and Ganymede and straight-shot view of the Alps. ...
Mühlebach, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
Locals are fanatic about the lake. They boast the water is clean enough to drink; boating is a favorite pastime, whether it’s on a sailboat, paddleboat, yacht or public boat from the ZSG network (included in the cost of a daily tram card); and...
Theaterstrasse 22, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Locals all agree this is the home of Zurich’s—perhaps Europe’s—best sausage. What they’re divided on is which is better, the St. Galler bratwurst or the Servelat—both superbly juicy, flavorful, and with excellent snap—and divine with a crusty...
Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Stora Gråmunkegränd 7, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Head into Stockholm’s historic old-town Gamla stan to find this cozy little dive, which spotlights live bands every day. Stomp your feet to American blues, sway to jazz music, and twist to Dixie-style swing music and 1950s to 1970s rock-n-roll...
Djurgårdsslätten 49-51, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
A brief description of Skansen—a 75-acre open-air museum with historic buildings and a zoo—doesn’t convey just how much fun it is. You can easily spend a happy half-day here, looking at wolves, reindeer, moose, seals, and other Nordic creatures,...
