Collected by Dava Guthmiller
Mariatorget 3, 118 91 Stockholm, Sweden
Vibrantly decorated with art deco, avant-garde black-and-white portraits, bold Andy Warhol–style artwork, and all the trimmings of a boutique hotel, Rival is a modern hotel owned by founding ABBA member Benny Andersson. Located on Södermalm, the...
Norrmalmstorg 2-4, 111 86 Stockholm, Sweden
Location, Location, Location. The Nobis Hotel is in an excellent spot for exploring all that Stockholm has to offer. Gorgeous design, fab breakfast, and friendly staff. Free Wi-Fi and water. Do be aware that the standard room is very small.
Strandvägen 7C, 114 56 Stockholm, Sweden
From Hotel Diplomat, you get stunning waterfront views of Nybroviken, where ferries and steamboats regularly shuttle out to the archipelago. Built in 1914 and located on Stockholm’s most expensive boulevard, Strandvägen, Hotel Diplomat is housed...
Sveavägen 167, 113 46 Stockholm, Sweden
When it comes to overall value for your money, it’s very hard to beat the chain of 20+ Scandic hotels that dot the city. Find fantastic breakfast buffet spreads with both cold and warm options, free high-speed wireless Internet in all rooms, and...
Åsögatan 144, 116 24 Stockholm, Sweden
Located in a 300-meter-square basement once used by fishmongers, this iconic store is the premier spot for retro shopping and is also Beyond Retro’s flagship store in Stockholm. With over 35,000 items available across its six stores, you can pick...
Upplandsgatan 46, 113 28 Stockholm, Sweden
If rare antiques, exclusive ceramics, unique interior décor, and unusual souvenirs for home shelf display are your thing, and you have hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to spend, Stockholm’s antique scene certainly won’t disappoint. You can pick...
Sibyllegatan 6, 114 42 Stockholm, Sweden
If rare antiques, exclusive ceramics, unique interior décor, and unusual souvenirs for home shelf display are your thing, and you have hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to spend, Stockholm’s antique scene certainly won’t disappoint. Modernity...
Krukmakargatan 14, 118 51 Stockholm, Sweden
For moderately priced rarities that won’t destroy your wallet, check out Wigerdals Värld, which carries a selection of glass and ceramics as well as furniture like antique sofas, easy lounging chairs, and coffee tables.
Folkungagatan, Stockholm, Sweden
To while away time, you can go people-watching and vintage shopping in Stockholm’s answer to New York’s SoHo—South of Folkungagatan, called “SoFo” on Södermalm ("Söder" to locals). This busy bohemian district boasts some of the edgiest cultural...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Drottninggatan 88, 111 36 Stockholm, Sweden
Centralbadet, Stockholm’s popular bathhouse, sauna, spa, and rejuvenation center, has been running since August 1904—over 100 years— and it remains an iconic fixture right off Drottninggatan. From various types of massages and aromatherapy spas to...
Vasagatan 1, 107 25 Stockholm, Sweden
A hip seafood joint with some of the freshest platters in town, Stockholm Fisk serves oysters and smoked shrimp in little tin buckets with fresh bread and aioli, and pan-seared fillets with roasted potatoes. If you love seafood, you'll find...
