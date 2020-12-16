Ethnic Eats in Santiago
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
Santiago is a cosmopolitan and a melting pot of cuisines as immigrants from around the world have moved to the capital. Craving some ethnic eats? Santiago's cuisine now touts everything from stellar sushi to Korean, Peruvian and even Indian. Buen provecho!
Save Place
Monjitas 460, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Kintaro has been a mainstay of the Bellas Artes neighborhood near Parque Forestal for over 15 years. The Japanese owner and sushi master are always on hand to ensure quality at this busy locale, day and night with a local (and Asian) crowd. Right...
Save Place
Nueva Costanera 4076, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chileans love their ceviche just like Peruvians so it was no surprise when this Lima-based "cebichería" (belonging to chef Gastón Acurio), announced its opening in Santiago. Nestled among swish boutiques on Nueva Costanera, the city's foodies...
Save Place
Loreto 324, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Don't judge a restaurant by its facade. Located in a gritty area of Bellavista (start of Patronato, garment district), Vietnam Discovery looks more like a takeout joint than a restaurant. Enter inside to another world. The restaurant opens up with...
Save Place
Antonia López de Bello 244, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The entrance is rather unassuming, with Korean characters and an English sign as an afterthought. Located in the heart of Patronato, now Chile's "Koreatown," Sukine is all about authentic Korean fare. Order their signature bibimbap, barbecue, or...
Save Place
Antonio Bellet 201, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While some say Gastón Acurio’s flagship restaurant may have lost ground to Virgilio Martinez’s Central, Acurio has been instrumental in putting Lima on the map as South America’s culinary capital and has promoted its cuisine...
Save Place
Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The Santiago outpost of Lima's most famous Nikkei restaurant (Peruvian-Japanese fusion), Osaka has been a smash hit since it opened in the W Santiago. Cosmopolitan, chic and with sensational sushi, come with an appetite as you try sushi with a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25