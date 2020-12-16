Ethnic Bests in the Five Boroughs
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
Our picks for the best places to find Aussie, Puerto Rican, South African, Middle Eastern, Shanghainese, Thai, Japanese, and Colombian food, among others.
922 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Unlike Los Angeles (duh) and Chicago (surprising!), New York City doesn't have too much in the way of "authentic" Mexican food outside of Red Hook Ball Fields' local street vendors. Yes, the city is filled with tons of Latino flavor, but when it...
267 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012, USA
This restaurant feels like you stepped back in time - think Mexico in the 70s. The story goes - it all began in the VW van in Playa del Carmen. Tacombi used to sell tacos out of the van, and now he has a nice, cozy spot in Soho where the van is...
649 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Malatesta is one of the best Italian restaurants in New York: when it comes to the quality of the food and the value, it cannot be beat. It sits on the corner of Washington and Christopher Streets in the West Village, and during but winter months,...
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
Peter Cooper Village, New York, NY, USA
Food trucks are a common sight in Manhattan these days, and I love it because I'm usually rushing from one place to another, eating on the go. Never has it been so easy to find a great meal while I'm doing so. I have quite a few trucks that I...
185 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
We've been coming to Momoya for over three years and the only problem is more and more people are realizing this restaurant consistently delivers the best bang for your buck in Manhattan. Yes, I've decided to tell the world now that it's been...
13 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Opened in 1920, it was Chinatown's first, and it is now its oldest, Dim Sum Parlor: Nom Wah. Situated on the curve of Doyers Street, aptly titled "The Bloody Angle" for its history of gang violence relating to the curve that gang members hid...
46 Bowery, New York, NY 10013, USA
New York City's Chinese and Chinese American populations total around 570,000, making this the largest concentration of Chinese outside the mother country. The first Chinatown in Manhattan dates to the 1870s, and while it continues to grow, it has...
One of the oldest falafel joints in New York City, and one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the United States, Mamoun’s remains a satisfying choice for spicy, hearty staples for just a few bucks. While they’ve expanded to five other...
408 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA
A taste of Spain can be had right here in New York City. Despaña Specialty Foods & Tapas Café in SoHo has everything you need to transport yourself to the land of flamenco and Gaudi. The store is part wine shop and part market, with a Cafe in...
66 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Rotisserie chicken is their specialty, but as I make my way through the entire menu I realize that's not all that special! Roast pernil, beef stew, plantains, rice & beans, mofongo... With Adela often behind the counter and Novelas blaring out...
25 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
Chef Tommy Lai, the first-ever Malaysian chef to receive a Michelin star in New York, recently opened Rasa on 8th Street not far from Washington Square Park with his sister, Camie. One slurp into my Chicken Curry Mee soup and I knew my first visit...
