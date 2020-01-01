ETE Shopping
Collected by Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor
904 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Next time you're in the Dogpatch neighborhood of SF, don't miss the chance to swing by Rickshaw and create a custom bag. Tucked away in your Rickshaw bag you’ll find a tag with their special heart symbol, something called the Rickshaw “PCQ Tattoo”...
173 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
Astier de Villatte is well known for its light weight white porcelain plates and dishes, all shown in a big wooden closet at the entrance hall of the store, alongside home perfumes, candles and other colored decorative dishes. It serves as a...
3555 W 69th St, Edina, MN 55435, USA
Year after year, Creative Kidstuff stacks up awards for best toy store in the Twin Cities. Once you step into the vibrant shop, there’s little wonder why. Everything, from the goods on offer to the numerous special events like music classes, story...
Quartier Ain Noqbi, Fès, Morocco
Some travelers are exhausted by the haggling in the souks of Morocco, by the barely-organized chaos of the medinas. In Fes, the stunning mosaic tile creations that are so typical all over the country can be bought directly from the artisans who...
Located in the heart of the Flatiron shopping district is Paper Presentation, a sunny, colorful paper paradise. Browse aisle after aisle of paper, cards, card stock, envelopes, stationery, custom invitations, scrapbooking materials, presentation...
San Diego, CA 92101, USA
This is my favorite shop in the San Diego community of Little Italy. Regina DiSilvestro is a chemist and herbalist and has created a line of skin and hair care products. Everything is made and packaged right there in the back of the shop. They...
15205 N Kierland Blvd Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA
The Queen Creek Olive Mill is a local, sustainable farm that produces some of Arizona’s best olive oil. Oils &Olives by Queen Creek, situated in Kierland Commons, allows you to shop local when you visit the region. Sample itssignature...
Main St, Grove, Dingle, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Visiting this cheese shop was like touring Costco during Christmas. Samples, my friends. Samples. I've never tried so many different cheeses in my entire life, and I'm certain I left this little shop lactose intolerant. And I would do it over in a...
Passage du Grand Cerf, 75002 Paris, France
It had been years since I last stumbled upon the Passage du Grand Cerf in the 2nd, a long and narrow gallery of creative shops. Though I wasn't the only shopper, part of me felt like I had happened upon an untouched jewel. If I share this spot...
744 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1E9, Canada
Keen to findCanadian fashion? Look no further than Coal Miner’s Daughter, amini chain of boutiques that carriesa trove of clothing and accessories, mostly from Canadian designers. Walk out with a vintage-style frock from Birds of North America or...
115 South St, New York, NY 10038, USA
A curated collection of over 450 artisinal wines and spirits. Rustic chic decor created by a former interior designer with his wife, a former Martha Stewart Living editor. A Hurricane Sandy survivor in the South Street Seaport neighborhood....
1771 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140, USA
Long before fair trade was a part of our vocabulary, Nomad was serving up an eclectic mix of folk art, home furnishings and ethnic jewelry from around the world. The boutique's support of Made in America clothing is evident in the well edited...
120 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
LARGEST HAT STORE IN THE SOUTH proclaims the sign in front of Meyer the Hatter, just off Canal Street on St. Charles Avenue. In truth, it actually doesn’t feel all that big inside. That’s in part because it’s so packed with hats, but also because...
84 Marylebone High St, Marylebone, London W1U 4QW, UK
Daunt Books really is special. Even if you are not a big reader, it is well worth a visit because the space is so beautiful and filled with exceptionally well-chosen books. Daunt is the ultimate antidote to the Amazon generation and connects you...
6 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Nothing makes me happier than stumbling upon a really great bookstore, and this one in Savannah takes the cake! While strolling down East Liberty Street in gorgeous Savannah—my favorite of all the beautiful Southern cities—my husband...
Singel, 1012 XG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1862, fresh flowers and plants have arrived by barge from the Dutch countryside to Amsterdam. While this assemblage of flora still shows up daily, it comes by van, not boat, to the Bloemenmarkt, the world's only floating flower market. Here,...
211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
969 01 Banská Štiavnica, Slovakia
An amazing store of wood-carved toys and novelties, but it's highlight is the massive animated landscape.
200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, USA
Simply walking into Global Table is a happy experience - you are greeted by a overflowing array of table top and home accessories in vivid colors, graphic patterns and clean, modern shapes. If you are having a bad day, this store is a wonderful...
