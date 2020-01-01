Estonia
Collected by Teresa Prater
Südalinn, Tallinn, Estonia
The view of Tallinn from the Toompea Hill is a nice one. Tallinn is a quaint town. I enjoyed walking and biking around, and stopping occasionally for an A. Le Coq, an Estonian beer that I especially enjoyed. I met Kalev and Ulane, the partners...
Sahastradhara Road,, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 249001, India
The residence of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal (an Indian princely state) is now a 100-acre spa resort in the Himalayas devoted to hatha yoga and holistic and Ayurvedic wellness programs. Prior to arrival, guests fill out an Ayurveda and wellness...
Chemin de la Quessine, 83350 Ramatuelle, France
After your river adventure on the Verdon, what better place to recover than St. Tropez, where a visitor can find everything they need just a stone’s throw from any the city’s famously moneyed beaches. A climb to the citadel overlooking the coast...
xã Ba, Đông Giang, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Pedal past rice paddies, lotus ponds, and Khmer temples in the Mekong Delta on a SpiceRoads bicycle tour. The company offers 13 cycling journeys around Vietnam, from a one-day meander through the villages that surround Hanoi to a 10-day, 329-mile...
Vandemataram Marg, Central Ridge Reserve Forest, New Delhi, Delhi 110021, India
The Buddha Jayanti Park was created on the 2500th anniversary of Lord Buddha's enlightenment. The golden statue sits on an artificial island surrounded by a Parikrama - an embankment lined with colored rings defined in the Kalachakra Mandala....
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Holi is a Hindu celebration that occurs at the end of the winter season on the last full day of the lunar month Phalguna, generally in February/March. As bonfires are lit to signify a devotion to Lord Vishnu, the God of Preservation, people gather...
Baba Kharak Singh Rd, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Hanuman is a Hindu deity and a central character in the Indian epic Ramayana. He is a Vanara (half-monkey, half-human) who has supernatural powers and can morph into alternate shapes. The Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place is not only a sacred...
1, Institutional Area, Lodhi Road, Gokalpuri, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
If you are unable to make a trip to the residence of the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India, pay a visit to the Tibet House in Delhi. Also titled the Cultural Center of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Tibet House was founded in 1965 to preserve...
Kaccha Bagh Area, Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Rickshaw rides are common in Chandni Chowk, the vast and crowded market in the Old Delhi quarter, but book a comprehensive rickshaw tour for an immersive experience that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Witness the architectural marvels,...
Hailey Road, Near Diwanchand Imaging Centre, K G Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Located near Connaught Place and Janpath Market, Agrasen ki Baoli is a unique step well with 103 steps made of red stone. Originally constructed during the Mahabharat era, some parts of the well are permanently immersed under water. Not only is...
Khasra No. 1806, Mehrauli, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030, India
Of all the temples in Delhi, the Yogmaya is not often frequented by tourists. This makes it a special space to reflect with the local Hindu Delhiites. The temple, also known as Jogmaya, is dedicated to Krishna's sister Yogmaya. It is widely...
Mathura Rd, Near Delhi Zoo, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
Purana Qila's translation of "Old Fort" is simple and fitting, considering it is one of the oldest forts in Delhi. The 16th century stone structure is not on the popular tourist circuit, making it a prime spot to indulge in the historical markings...
RB Kumthekar Rd, Perugate, Sadashiv Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411030, India
Originally a peshwa's palace, this fine mansion has had many incarnations over the years, its most recent one being part post office, part government office complex. Still, these bureaucratic functions belie the site's beauty. Wander around the...
1170/15B, Kushabhau Jejurikar Rd, Revenue Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411005, India
Pune's Pataleshwar Caves date to the 8th century, when they were cut out of rock and dedicated to the Hindu god, Shiva. They are protected by the government as historically and culturally important monuments. Shiva's victory over demons is...
Ganpati Bhavan, 250, Budhwar Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411002, India
Pune has an abundance of temples and sites of historic and religious interest, but it's said that the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple is the most visited of them all. Dedicated to the Hindu god Ganesh, this temple has an over-the-top...
Iskcon Nvcc Road, Katraj-Kondwa Bypass, Tilekar Nagar, Kondhwa Budruk, Pune, Maharashtra 411048, India
If the formal name of this temple—Sri Sri Radha Vrindavanchanda—is too difficult to pronounce, just say ISKCON. That's short for "International Society for Krishna Consciousness," which you're more likely to know as the Hare Krishna. Inside, the...
10, Sadhu Vaswani Rd, Near G.P.O, Agarkar Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Pune's Darshan Museum is dedicated to Sadhu Vaswani, a writer and mystic who was born in 1879 and died in 1966. A great champion of India's poor, Vaswani led a simple life and inspired others to embrace kindness and compassion. The museum's many...
