Adventure travelers and history buffs are equally at home in Banff National Park. As the birthplace of Parks Canada's national park system, Banff is home to far more than just the Canadian Rockies (though, really, those rugged beauties would be enough). From the drive along Icefields Parkway to Cave and Basin and the stately Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, history is both widely visibly and wildly beautiful. Mix in unrivalled wildlife viewing, hiking options, hot springs, and more, and it’s easy to fall in love with Banff National Park. Pair a trip to Banff with several days in nearby Jasper National Park, and you've got a dream vacation in the making.