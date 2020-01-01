The Best Restaurants in Venice

The comforting taste of familiar Italian food is transformed into a different cuisine in Venice, where the cooking is influenced by spices like saffron brought by traders and by its proximity to both the Alps and the sea. Fresh fish dominates menus, turning up in seafood risotto and pasta as well as in spreads for cicchetti, tapas-like snacks. Sample these typically Venetian dishes at family-run trattorie and fancy restaurants with views.