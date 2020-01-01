España
Collected by Alissa Michel
Platja Pou d’es Lleo, Spain
When we asked at our hotel for a restaurant recommendation, we were given directions to the restaurant at Pou des Lleo. "That's where they serve the famous paella," we were told. Pou des Lleo turned out to be a tiny cove at the end of a completely...
Carrer Nord, 2, 17001 Girona, Spain
Located near the French border, Girona is a beautiful city where you will discover a real feeling for its history by simply walking around the ancient streets.
Itzurun, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Some days, things just magically fall into perfection. It's not often do I stumble upon a hidden gem like Itzurun Beach, let alone a town like Zumaia. We were tooling around Basque country on a bluebird July afternoon when we saw, or I should say...
20170 Usurbil, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Kalimotxo is a drink made of equal parts red wine and cola. When I first heard of the drink, I had to check the source - I thought someone was playing a trick on me. When I found out that people have been drinking kalimotxo in Spain for quite some...
