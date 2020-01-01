Where are you going?
España

Collected by Alissa Michel
Pou des Lleó

Platja Pou d’es Lleo, Spain
When we asked at our hotel for a restaurant recommendation, we were given directions to the restaurant at Pou des Lleo. "That's where they serve the famous paella," we were told. Pou des Lleo turned out to be a tiny cove at the end of a completely...
Ciutat De Girona

Carrer Nord, 2, 17001 Girona, Spain
Located near the French border, Girona is a beautiful city where you will discover a real feeling for its history by simply walking around the ancient streets.
Itzurun Beach

Itzurun, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Some days, things just magically fall into perfection. It's not often do I stumble upon a hidden gem like Itzurun Beach, let alone a town like Zumaia. We were tooling around Basque country on a bluebird July afternoon when we saw, or I should say...
Restaurante Dakara Jatetxea

20170 Usurbil, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Kalimotxo is a drink made of equal parts red wine and cola. When I first heard of the drink, I had to check the source - I thought someone was playing a trick on me. When I found out that people have been drinking kalimotxo in Spain for quite some...
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
