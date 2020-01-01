Equador
Collected by Regina Crampton
Tungurahua, Ecuador
The little city of Banos is situated on the side of volcano Tungurahua and has gorgeous waterfalls like this one, the Pailon del Diablo or Devil's Cauldron. To get up this high the trail first drops about 1000 feet into the valley and then climbs...
Otavalo, Ecuador
Every Saturday, the main craft market square of Otavalo, Plaza de Ponchos, explodes through the streets in all directions with vendors selling everything from large wood spoons to live chickens. My favorite part are the food vendors making their...
San Pablo del Lago, Ecuador
Hacienda Cusin is an unassuming and completely lovely place to call home while bear Otavalo, Ecuador. With excellent mountain biking and hiking in your backyard, a lovely on site restaurant and simple, romantic rooms rest your head here! Ask for...
Otavalo, Ecuador
The first time I had these little potato pancakes at a street stand in Otavalo, I thought that llapingachos was just a pancake. But later I went to a restaurant and saw llapingachos under the comida tipica (typical food) menu. A llapingachos meal...
Cotacachi, Ecuador
So much focus is given to Galapagos, but the mainland has so much to offer. La Mirage is the only Relais & Chateaux in Ecuador and it's one of the best surprises I've had traveling. The entire time our small group was here we saw no other tourists...
Av. Conocarpus, Puerto Villamil 200250, Ecuador
Iguanas swim here in the ocean, which, separated only by a line of palm trees, nearly laps right up to the front of La Casa de Marita. The three-level building began 20 years ago as a house, literally Marita’s house. It has continued to...
Saquisilí, Ecuador
Tortillas de maiz con queso are the best little bites of Ecuadorian street food. These corn flour and cheese balls can be found in most parts of the country. Street vendors push a pinch of grated queso fresco (fresh cheese) into the middle of the...
Prinsengracht 112, 1015 EA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Just down the street from the Anne Frank House is the Amsterdam Cheese Museum. It feels more like a shop, shelves filled to the ceiling with a huge variety of Dutch cheeses, including the world-famous gouda and edam varieties. If you are strolling...
37 Rue de Verneuil, 75007 Paris, France
The historic Androuet fromagerie has been sourcing and maturing exceptional cheeses since 1909. Their shop on rue Mouffetard is staffed by friendly English-speakers who will be happy to explain and vacuum-seal your selections, including the...
Via Gino Severini, 3, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
One of the most charming towns we visited during our May trip to Italy was Pienza, situated in Tuscany between Montepulciano and Montalcino (also worth a visit if you're in the area). Pienza is best known for its delicious pecorino cheeses,...
Twijnstraat 67, 3511 ZJ Utrecht, Netherlands
There's more to Dutch cheese than edam and gouda. Besides endless variations on these two, including raw milk versions, there are also lesser known Dutch cheeses to try, as well as imports from all over Europe. You can also buy tools for cooking...
Via Enzo Mangiavacchi, 37, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
One of the most delicious towns in Tuscany - and most beautiful - is the charming Pienza. Situated between Montepulciano and Montalcino in the scenic Val d'Orcia, centuries-old Pienza is best known for its rich pecorino cheeses. Many feel that the...
100 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Gooey, crispy, cheesy, buttery: The list of adjectives goes on for this Lower East Side grilled cheese purveyor. Don't expect the sammies Mom made for your after-school snack; no Wonderbread or Kraft singles here. Billed as "Super Fancy Grilled...
103 Borough Rd, London SE1 0AA, UK
South Bank has both the best river walk in London and the city's liveliest cultural centers, so a walk along it is a must. The path takes you from the Globe and the Tate Modern along the Thames—passing Gabriel's Wharf with its...
