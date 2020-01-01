Epic Austrian Ski Adventures
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Where to ski, eat and drink in Austria's Arlberg Valley.
Unterer Mooserweg 2, 6580 St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria
You’ll never truly understand the joy of après ski until you’ve partied in Europe—especially at MooserWirt in St. Anton. Rumored to sell more beer per square foot than any other bar in Austria, MooserWirt epitomizes the après scene, blaring Euro...
6580 St Anton am Arlberg, Austria
Who says sledding is just for kids? In Europe, rodeling (their term for sledding) is almost more fun when you're an adult. No matter how good the powder, a highlight of my annual European ski trip is always our dinner rodel adventures. One of the...
Tannberg 629, 6764 Lech, Austria
I've heard of drinking games that involve cards, dice, and quarters. But a hammer and nails? Now that didn't seem safe. Yet here I was in the back corner of Lech's buzzy apres ski bar, Schneggarei, learning a game the locals call Nails or...
Lech, Austria
The Lech Zürs am Arlberg region of Austria is often referred to as the "cradle of Alpine skiing." The best way to explore the famed mountain terrain is to ski the legendary White Ring. This 14-mile circuit connects the mountain villages of Lech,...
St. Christoph 18, 6580 St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria
Located in St. Anton, Hospiz Alm appeals to those with a penchant for sumptuous steaks and the world’s finest wines. The internationally lauded restaurant offers an authentic Austrian dining experience (the wait staff dons traditional dress)...
