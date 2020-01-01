England/PARIS
Collected by Krista Ivy
London, Lake District, Southwest England, and Paris
Avebury, Marlborough SN8 1RF, UK
Avebury is a unique village in Wiltshire,England in that it is surrounded by three ancient stone circles. Mystery still surrounds the stones that seem to pop up all over the countryside here and that were somehow placed intriguingly on ancient ley...
United Kingdom
This the patio by this gorgeous stone building made for a quixotic English tea-drinking experience
Westminster, London SW1A 1AA, UK
The residence and office of Her Majesty The Queen, Buckingham Palace is one of the few working palaces of the world. It is used by the Queen to entertain guests of State. However, a portion of the Palace is open to the public. This includes rooms...
Studio Tour Dr, Watford, Leavesden WD25 7LR, UK
This is every muggle's fantasy tour of all things Harry Potter. The Warner Bros Studio Tour has two huge sound stages and a back lot filled with the actual film sets, props, artifacts and costumes used to make the Harry Potter films. Poke around...
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
6-7 Chandos Pl, Covent Garden, London WC2N 4HU, UK
Do you fancy tootling around London on a classic double-decker bus whilst sipping tea and eating pastries? Of course you do. BB Bakery adds wheels and a French twist to the tradition of afternoon tea. A uniformed driver zips past London's iconic...
110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY, UK
Get high for breakfast—real high—at this 24-hour spot near Liverpool Street. Check in at ground level and go up 40 floors to find 180-degree, floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at South East London. Dishes are to-die-for, with the morning house...
Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD, UK
On its own, the architecture of the Natural History Museum is enough of a reason to walk through its doors one afternoon. The stunning archways and staircases create a grand backdrop to equally impressive exhibits, and you could spend countless...
157 Brick Ln, Shoreditch, London E1 6SB, UK
Take a walk in one of London's most diverse and interesting neighborhoods. Find excellent Bengladeshi and Bengali food, wander into uber-cool vintage shops, and hit up the Brick Lane market. There's a bit of a creepy vibe, too, as it's where Jack...
London, UK
OK, you'll be lucky if you ever find a carriage this empty. But the tube is without a doubt a defining charm of London (even if it's the bane of the lives of those forced to commute on it during rush hour). If you're unsure where you want to...
Oxford St, London, UK
The West End can sometimes be a crummy place to do any actual shopping—the crowds are overwhelming and so too, on occasion, are the shops themselves. But that does not dim the joy of standing in front of the artfully arranged windows of the big...
Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
This is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it...
Woolwich, London, UK
The Capital Ring is a 75-mile walking route that encircles London and that you can join for as much or as little as you want. It's a little-known gem—I'm one of the few Londoners I know who've walked it—and depending on which segment you pick, it...
Euston Rd, Kings Cross, London N1C 4QP, UK
