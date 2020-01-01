england
Collected by Amber Luiz
Salisbury SP4 7DE, UK
Stonehenge is definitely worth a day trip. We lucked out and was able to get a combined tour of Stonehenge and Bath. More for the money.
Amesbury, Salisbury SP4 7DE, UK
We visited Stonehenge a couple of days ago, on the way back from Wales. It was a grey, rainy, cold and windy day and we still wanted to be there. We were only able to be at the site for about 2 minutes. The wind was extremely strong and the rain...
Beaulieu Rd, Lyndhurst SO43 7FZ, UK
Add a day to your next trip to London, and stay at Lime Wood, a hotel set within New Forest National Park. Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett and Lime Wood head chef Luke Holder set a menu driven by locally farmed and foraged ingredients, such...
Southampton, UK
A 12-room, pub-style inn sits opposite the harbor docks within Southampton’s medieval city walls. All room categories—“snug,” “cozy,” and “spacious”—come with retro alarm clocks, goose-down comforters, and larders stocked with pork cracklings and...
1 Carshalton Rd, Banstead SM7 3JA, UK
This year both of us desperately wanted to visit Provence in South France to witness the gazillion lavender farms. For some reason we could not, and boy were we disappointed. Not for long. Enter Mayfield Lavender Farm. This 25-acre farm is located...
Abbey Churchyard, Bath BA1 1LZ, UK
The famous Roman Baths were worth the visit. The museum is very comprehensive and seeing the baths themselves was like taking a step back in time - especially with the help of the actor dressed as a Roman merchant!
Pulteney Bridge, Bath, UK
This bridge is the oldest in Bath and is lined with quaint little shops across the length of it. I loved Bath because it was so picturesque and quaint, and the people are lovely!
Under the Thatch specializes in quirky accommodations scattered throughout the country, including a painted gypsy caravan in the lake district of Mid Wales, an 18th-century former gamekeeper’s cottage in Snowdonia National Park, and a former...
United Kingdom
This was my favorite place in Wales. Follow the signs off of the A487 highway before Newport, and you'll find yourself on a narrow little road overgrown with trees and bushes. You'll soon reach the parking area. Open the gate, and walk out into...
Highclere Park, Highclere, Newbury RG20 9RN, UK
Channel your inner Downton Abbey-ness and head to Highclere Castle in Newbury. An hour train ride from central London plus a short cab ride brings you to the mile-long, tree lined driveway of "Downton Abbey." As you round the final corner of the...
Church Rd, Great Milton, Oxford OX44 7PD, UK
What's the best way to spend the morning before a star chef dinner? By feasting on brunch at the beautiful Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons of course. Since the 46 Relais & Chateaux grand chefs would be busy cooking at night, they were treated to a...
Middle Hill, Broadway WR12 7LB, UK
Broadway Tower is located on Broadway Hill, near the village of Broadway, in the English county of Worcestershire, at the second highest point of the Cotswolds after Cleeve Hill. Broadway Tower's base is 1,024 feet (312 metres) above sea level....
Harbourside, Tredenham Rd, St Mawes, Truro TR2 5AN, UK
Former Aston Martin chairman David Richards and his wife, Karen, debuted their punchy makeover of the 100-year-old Idle Rocks hotel last July. Set directly on the harbor of St. Mawes, a small town on the south coast of Cornwall, the hotel’s 20...
Hambrough Rd, Ventnor PO38 1SQ, UK
Robert Thompson received his first Michelin star at the precocious age of 23. When he took his chef whites to the Isle of Wight, his next Michelin star followed 6 months later. Thompson does exquisite things with the island’s local beef and...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
32 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town, London NW1 8AL, UK
I could have spent days at Camden Market! There's loads to see and something for everyone. My favourite find from Camden is an awesome nautical style rockabilly dress (which I saved £10 on :). I also ate the most epic burrito of my life in...
