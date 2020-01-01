Endless Summer
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
In Bruce Brown's iconic surf film The Endless Summer, two surfers travel the globe on a quest for never ending waves to ride. Follow this list and you too can keep the summer vibe alive.
Jacó, first discovered by hard-core surfing enthusiasts, is now, thanks to Highway 27, the closest beach to San José. With buoyant nightlife and an ever more go-go real estate market, Jacó is much more than just its 2.5-mile...
Guanacaste Province, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
While Tamarindo in Costa Rica is no longer a sleepy beach town known only to a lucky few, we can still settle ourselves onto the sand and feel like we have the vast skyline to ourselves. Staying in Playa Langosta, the beach just south of...
Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
"Puff the Magic Dragon, lived by the sea, and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee" our guide kept on singing this verse as he was pointing out the smokey dragon in front of us, as we visited this wonderful place (viewed from...
Latin America
Surfers from around the world come to northern Peru to ride the waves, some of the planet’s longest. But many Peruvian communities lack the facilities and skills to benefit from surf tourism. In the small fishing village of Lobitos, Waves for...
152, Provincia de Guanacaste, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
The end of our first day of surf camp with Waves Costa Rica. They started us on the calmer waves on a beach south of Jaco.
Playa Maderas, Nicaragua
Playa Maderas is a popular beach for surfing in San Juan del Sur. The unruly winds this day created choppy waves that were not ideal for surfing.
701 W Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
The Santa Cruz Surfing Museum is located in a historic lighthouse overlooking the sea on the city’s favorite strolling street with a view, West Cliff Drive. Museum exhibits interpret surfing culture through the decades with photos, surfboards,...
Ocean Beach, San Francisco, CA, USA
Ocean Beach is a massive, four-mile-long stretch of sand. Surfers talk about it in terms of the block they surf. I surf Pacheco or Moraga Street. This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
4500 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Mollusk is a neighborhood surf shop that sells clothing and great boards. They carry my surfboards and handplanes [for body surfing]. They occasionally host art shows and live music. The shop is sort of like the cornerstone of the Sunset. 4500...
Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, USA
Kauai's Hanalei Bay may be one of the most magical places on the planet. I swear some of the locals start paddleboarding at sunrise and don't come back in until sundown. I've paddleboarded in calm waters, but this was my first time trying to...
161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
It’s a hot August day, and I’m in the hip fishing village of Montauk, New York, at the tip of Long Island. Three friends and I just arrived at Ruschmeyer’s, a Neverland for summer-loving grown-ups who want to relive their childhood camp memories....
57 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742, USA
I grew up on the Jersey Shore (laugh all you want, but some parts are gorgeous) and one of my favorite things to do in the summer is to go for a lobster lunch at Red's Lobster Pot in Pt. Pleasant Beach. The no-frills, family-run spot gets its...
