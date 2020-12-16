Where are you going?
Empire State of Mind

Collected by Joseph Hernandez , AFAR Local Expert
The world is my oyster, but New York City is an all-you-can-eat raw bar of the stuff. Whatever you seek in the world, it is also here, waiting for the curious and willing.
Brooklyn Bridge Park

334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Taking a nighttime stroll through Brooklyn, retracing George Washington's footsteps as he was engaging British forces in Brooklyn and Long Island who went on to invade New York City in the summer of 1776 during the American Revolution (I love a...
Brooklyn Bridge

334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
Brooklyn Botanic Garden

990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
Participating in the Japanese tradition of hanami, or "flower viewing" at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden during springtime is one of the simplest pleasures I've had that didn't involve food. For four weeks, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is home to pink...
Brooklyn Flea

51 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Brooklyn Flea has enriched the city landscape with a contemporary spin to the traditional concept of a flea market. Find beauty in unexpected places at the Flea. With a range of vendors of antiques and vintage clothing, a selection of jewelry, art...
Bakeri

150 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
One of my favorite coffee places in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is Bakeri. Well, it is not a spelling mistake. This is the name of the an artisanal bakery in the neighborhood, with a French feel in it.
Greenlight Bookstore

686 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Since opening in 2009, Greenlight Bookstore has become a cultural mainstay of the Fort Greene neighborhood (there’s also a second, newer location in Prospect Lefferts Gardens). The oversized windows of the original store face...
Grand Central Terminal

89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Stepping into the enormous main concourse of this landmarked architectural jewel—with its sweeping granite staircases, hulking columns and 38-meter (125-foot) ceilings painted with night-sky constellations—can be a jaw-dropping experience. What’s...
The OUT NYC

510 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Billing itself as the first "straight-friendly" urban resort in New York City, the Out NYC doesn't disappoint. From its impeccably styled rooms and public spaces, to its on-ground club, bar and restaurant, The Out NYC is everything an LGBT...
Gym at Judson Memorial Church

55 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012, USA
Like the Siren of travel which inspires Afar's community, the whimsical The Old Man and The Moon by Pigpen Theatre begins with a yearning induced by a song carried on the wind. The Old Man in question has one job: to fill up the Moon as its light...
Little Eva's

Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, USA
Nearly as soon as you disembark from the ferry, onto Governor's Island, you'll begin seeing signs for 'Little Eva's'. "Cold Beer, Hot Dogs, Salads" There are a lot of options for dining during a visit to Governor's Island but there's something...
Cochinita

922 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Unlike Los Angeles (duh) and Chicago (surprising!), New York City doesn't have too much in the way of "authentic" Mexican food outside of Red Hook Ball Fields' local street vendors. Yes, the city is filled with tons of Latino flavor, but when it...
People's Pops

Fort Greene, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Summers in New York City can best be described as "womb-y:" breathing, pulsing, enveloping your entire being. It's as if the air is subliminating around you, gelatinous heat and water that is impossible to escape. Whether waiting underground for...
Little Muenster

100 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Gooey, crispy, cheesy, buttery: The list of adjectives goes on for this Lower East Side grilled cheese purveyor. Don't expect the sammies Mom made for your after-school snack; no Wonderbread or Kraft singles here. Billed as "Super Fancy Grilled...
Gallow Green at The McKittrick Hotel

530 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Located atop The McKittrick Hotel—site of the immersive theater experience "Sleep No More"—Gallow Green is a beguiling outdoor space overgrown with flowers and vines that offers up views of the Hudson River and the High Line. It's as popular for...
Maharlika, Dekalb Market

Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, NY, USA
The foods of my Filipino childhood were a heady mix of sour and savory, herbaceous and heavy, often on the same fork. The vinegary, umami-inducing chicken adobo--rich in soy sauce, onion and bay leaf--found its way to the dinner table once a week,...
