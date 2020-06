The Best Beaches in El Salvador

El Salvador is Central America’s only country without a Caribbean coastline, so head westward, where you’ll find miles and miles of Pacific shore. Don’t pine too much for the calm Caribbean, especially if you’re a surfer or water sports enthusiast: There are lots of breaks and wild water here. But if you’re not into the sportier sider of the ocean, no matter, you can still throw down a towel and relax on one of these beaches.