Egypt
Collected by Joy Kates
Al Haram, Nazlet El-Semman, Al Giza Desert, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Traveling with mom to a destination that many tend to shy from. We had an incredible journey traveling throughout Egypt and cruising down the nile.
Nagaa El Kubba, West Bank، Abu AR Rish Qebli, Qism Aswan, Aswan Governorate 99999, Egypt
I wanted to visit a Nubian Village in Aswan that did not see any other tourists; my guide delivered! We spent hours with this wonderful family in their home. The extended family arrived a bit after we did. We had an extremely enjoyable morning,...
El-Gamaleya, Qism El-Gamaleya, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
This gentleman caught my eye from his stool in the back of the store as I wandered through the narrow alleys of the Khan el-Khalili souk in Cairo, and he beckoned me to come in. Thinking of my already overstuffed suitcase and still a bit skittish...
Aswan Governorate, Egypt
Traveling from Alexandria to Abu Simbel gives you an astonishing sense of Egypt and it's ancient treasures. Pyramids, tombs, and heiroglyphics are set on a burning hot backdrop of smoggy cities, tour busses, and one salesman after the next...
Middle East
I can't describe the feeling that I got when we arrived at the Pyramids for our Farewell party. It was incredible.
Al Haram, Giza Governorate, Egypt
You may have studied them in school and seen a million pictures, but that has probably done little to prepare you for actually seeing the Pyramids of Giza in real life. Standing in the shadow of the 450 foot tall Great Pyramid is a humbling...
16 Ettimad st.Luxor, Luxor, مدينة الأقصر، الأقصر، 83000, Egypt
When visiting the Temple of Hatshepsut, be sure to hike over the top and descend into the Valley of the Kings. The hike takes 30-45 minutes and is accessed by a trailhead near the visitor's center. From the top you can take photos, but you'll not...
15 Meret Basha, Ismailia, Qasr an Nile, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
You could spend a lifetime examining the more than 120,000 items in the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities, in Cairo. The collection is as vast as it is priceless. The cluttered rooms and dusty display cases give the museum a colonial charm. One of...
El-Gamaleya, El Gamaliya, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
A beautiful teahouse at Khan El Khalili, the impressive souk in Cairo which dates to the 1300's. Could have spent a week in the bazaar!
Al Haram, Nazlet El-Semman, Al Giza Desert, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Offers of camel rides are a standard feature of visits to the pyramids. While I resisted all attempts to get me to take advantage of riding or having my picture taken with one, I did look for opportunities to include them in pictures I was taking...
Aswan, Aswan Governorate, Egypt
I think it was the Greeks who invented columns but in my opinion, it was the Egyptians who gave them beauty. I saw this stunning set at Philae which is an archeological site located on an island in Lake Nassar in Egypt. Philae is located just a...
Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
The ancient temple ruins at Karnak in Luxor, Egypt, are the second most popular tourist attraction in Egypt after the Pyramids at Giza and the Sphinx. Karnak was built starting more than 4,000 years ago and was constructed, destroyed, and...
El-Karnak, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
I visited countless temples on my brief visit to Egypt, but my favorite, by far, was the Karnak Temple complex, the largest ancient religious site in the world. A visit to the complex begins with a walk lined on both sides by ram statues, leading...
Aswan, Aswan Governorate, Egypt
Somewhere between Luxor and Aswan a number of these merchants docked their boats midstream, caught a ride and a few sales. Merchandise was thrown back and forth between vessels, accompanied by entertaining (and very vocal) barter.
Luxor, Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
At dawn we gathered, a handful of cyclists bound for Egypt's Valley of the Kings on the Nile's West Bank. We'd seen the Red Sea Coast on two wheels, on Egypt's first organized bike tour with Bike Beyond Boundaries (www.bikebeyondboundaries.com),...
Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
The Nile is the heart and arteries of Egypt. There are many options to ride along the longest river in the world's current, but to get close to El Nil, take an overnight trip on a traditional Felucca. It's an easy and lazy ride down the river past...
Luxor, Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
For generations, the best way to see some of Egypt’s most impressive ancient temples and monuments has been by taking a Nile cruise, like the luxury ones offered on Uniworld Cruises and through Insight Vacations. A similar vacation inspired...
Siwa Oasis, Siwa, Matrouh Governorate, Egypt
Perhaps it takes a trip to the middle of nowhere, somewhere like Siwa, to remind oneself of their insignificance in this big, beautiful world. And of how truly important one thing is: having gratitude. The desert allowed me to stop for a moment...
Abu Simbel, Aswan Governorate, Egypt
The Great Pyramids of Giza are very impressive and rightfully earn their wonder of the world title. But then there's Abu Simbel. The site has, well, personality. Ramses II is present at every turn, as is his wife Nefertari. Four giant likenesses...
