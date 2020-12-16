Educational Travel
Collected by Juliette San Fillipo , AFAR Contributor
Intellectually stimulating and exciting ways to experience a city or place.
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
18 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin, D01 T3V8, Ireland
103 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, USA
These days, wandering the Lower East Side (the area between the Bowery and the East River, with Houston Street marking its northern border and Canal Street its southern one), it can feel impossible to recall that this neighborhood was once among...
59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
I suppose the Algonquin is an obvious pilgrimage for anyone with a fascination for the 1920s, but it certainly didn't disappoint. The ambience conjured everything I imagined of a legendary literary bolthole and more importantly my White Russian...
Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Grachtenfestival is a week-long outdoor classical music festival held every August in Amsterdam. World-famous musicians, ensembles and new talent perform in locations around the city. The festival's grand finale, the free Prinsengracht Concert, is...
