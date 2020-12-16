Where are you going?
Edinburgh

Collected by Kathryn Carmichael
The Elephant House

21 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN, UK
Heading off the Royal Mile to find Greyfriar's Bobby, we passed this cafe that, by its name, I assumed was an Indian restaurant. But a closer look at the bottom of the main window stated that this was where the hero of Hogwarts was created. The...
Edinburgh Castle

Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NG, UK
Perched on a great rock above Edinburgh’s New Town, this impressive castle dominates the city. Iron Age warriors understood the site’s military potential and built a fort here in the late first century C.E. It changed hands several...
The Writers Museum

Lawnmarket, Lady Stair's Cl, Edinburgh EH1 2PA, UK
Just off the Royal Mile after you go under an archway is the Writers Museum in Scotland's capital city. The museum honors three of the nation's finest writers - Robbie Burns, Robert L. Stevenson and Sir Walter Scott. It is well worth a visit,...
Greyfriars Bobby Bar

30-34 Candlemaker Row, Edinburgh EH1 2QE, UK
Located across the street from the bar is a statue in honor of Greyfriars Bobby. Bobby was the name of a cute little Skye Terrier who has become legendary in the Scottish capital. When Bobby's master died, he was so sad and yet an obedient dog,...
Garfunkel's

130 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1QS, UK
Had this cuppa with a Scottish breakfast in Garfunkel's. If its just coffee that you want however, just a few doors down, there is also a Garfunkel's cafe. I didn't get to try it though. Or if you want something more traditional and American,...
Arthur's Seat

Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh EH8 8AZ, UK
There are few things in life I hate more than hiking. I would sprint anyone given the opportunity - but hiking? No. Every hike that lasts more than 10 minutes is already 9 more minutes than I can handle. But, that doesn't mean I rebuke at every...
Royal Mile

Walking the Royal Mile is interesting - you go from one end where the castle is, to the other where you'll find the Scottish Parliament and a palacial looking building that costs you about $20 to get into. Me, I like getting off the beaten track,...
W. Armstrong & Son

81-83 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HJ, UK
Where would the students of Edinburgh be without Armstrong's? Since 1870, Edinburgh residents have been coming to this vintage emporium, much larger inside than its exterior suggests, for cheap and unique items of clothing representing every era...
Cranachan & Crowdie

263 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ, UK
it is wonderful to escape the tourist tackiness in Edinburgh and so a wander into Cranachan and Crowdie on Canongate was a delight. This is a welcoming shop just a few steps from Holyrood Palace with traditional and quirky gifts as well as...
St Andrews Cathedral

The Pends, St Andrews KY16 9QL, UK
Often called, "Scotland's Greatest Cathedral" the now-ruined medieval St. Andrews, overlooking the North Sea in its namesake town, is a splendid sight any time of day or night. However, in my several days of residence in the town made famous by...
