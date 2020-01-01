Edinburgh
Collected by Judy Shertzer
29-31 Abercromby Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6QE, UK
Whisky connoisseurs can sample more than 40 single-malt scotches as their vintage carriages slice through the Scottish Highlands. The veranda of the Edwardian-style observation car offers a relaxing retreat after such activities as private...
Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh EH8 8AZ, UK
There are few things in life I hate more than hiking. I would sprint anyone given the opportunity - but hiking? No. Every hike that lasts more than 10 minutes is already 9 more minutes than I can handle. But, that doesn't mean I rebuke at every...
21 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN, UK
Heading off the Royal Mile to find Greyfriar's Bobby, we passed this cafe that, by its name, I assumed was an Indian restaurant. But a closer look at the bottom of the main window stated that this was where the hero of Hogwarts was created. The...
Lawnmarket, Lady Stair's Cl, Edinburgh EH1 2PA, UK
Just off the Royal Mile after you go under an archway is the Writers Museum in Scotland's capital city. The museum honors three of the nation's finest writers - Robbie Burns, Robert L. Stevenson and Sir Walter Scott. It is well worth a visit,...
30-34 Candlemaker Row, Edinburgh EH1 2QE, UK
Located across the street from the bar is a statue in honor of Greyfriars Bobby. Bobby was the name of a cute little Skye Terrier who has become legendary in the Scottish capital. When Bobby's master died, he was so sad and yet an obedient dog,...
81-83 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HJ, UK
Where would the students of Edinburgh be without Armstrong's? Since 1870, Edinburgh residents have been coming to this vintage emporium, much larger inside than its exterior suggests, for cheap and unique items of clothing representing every era...
1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ, UK
Adjacent to Waverley Station in the heart of Edinburgh, Rocco Forte’s Victorian hotel was Michael Palin’s stop during his Confessions of a Trainspotter television series. The tower clock is set three minutes fast to give passengers “extra time” to...
Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NG, UK
Perched on a great rock above Edinburgh’s New Town, this impressive castle dominates the city. Iron Age warriors understood the site’s military potential and built a fort here in the late first century C.E. It changed hands several...
Walking the Royal Mile is interesting - you go from one end where the castle is, to the other where you'll find the Scottish Parliament and a palacial looking building that costs you about $20 to get into. Me, I like getting off the beaten track,...
1 Festival Square, Edinburgh EH3 9SR, UK
With a menu that lists 52 different types of gin, from regions as different as Scotland, Spain and the United States, ordering a simple G&T could turn into a headache at One Square. Fortunately the bar (located inside the Sheraton Hotel) has its...
1 Queen St, Edinburgh EH2 1JD, UK
Take a break from the portraits and head into the library for a case full of, well, heads. Plaster casts of famous Scotsmen on one side, the other filled with murderers, the insane, and a female idiot.
