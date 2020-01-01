Edinburgh
Collected by Lourdes Fernandez
Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NG, UK
Perched on a great rock above Edinburgh’s New Town, this impressive castle dominates the city. Iron Age warriors understood the site’s military potential and built a fort here in the late first century C.E. It changed hands several...
130 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1QS, UK
The best known part of Edinburgh is the main street, better known as The Royal Mile. In fact many things in the city have a royal or regal name. While waiting for breakfast in Garfunkel's Restaurant, the sun came out and so I snapped this somewhat...
Walking the Royal Mile is interesting - you go from one end where the castle is, to the other where you'll find the Scottish Parliament and a palacial looking building that costs you about $20 to get into. Me, I like getting off the beaten track,...
Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh EH8 8AZ, UK
There are few things in life I hate more than hiking. I would sprint anyone given the opportunity - but hiking? No. Every hike that lasts more than 10 minutes is already 9 more minutes than I can handle. But, that doesn't mean I rebuke at every...
29-31 Abercromby Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6QE, UK
Whisky connoisseurs can sample more than 40 single-malt scotches as their vintage carriages slice through the Scottish Highlands. The veranda of the Edwardian-style observation car offers a relaxing retreat after such activities as private...
6-10 Gloucester Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6EF, UK
Homan-what? Hogmanay is Scottish for the last day of the year; our New Year’s Eve. The Scots have turned a banal party and turned it into a 3 day festival extravaganza. Celebrations begin with 8000 torch bearers, accompanied by traditional pipes...
Lawnmarket, Lady Stair's Cl, Edinburgh EH1 2PA, UK
Just off the Royal Mile after you go under an archway is the Writers Museum in Scotland's capital city. The museum honors three of the nation's finest writers - Robbie Burns, Robert L. Stevenson and Sir Walter Scott. It is well worth a visit,...
