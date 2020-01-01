Where are you going?
Edinburgh

Collected by AFAR Explorer
The Elephant House

21 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN, UK
Heading off the Royal Mile to find Greyfriar's Bobby, we passed this cafe that, by its name, I assumed was an Indian restaurant. But a closer look at the bottom of the main window stated that this was where the hero of Hogwarts was created. The...
Arthur's Seat

Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh EH8 8AZ, UK
There are few things in life I hate more than hiking. I would sprint anyone given the opportunity - but hiking? No. Every hike that lasts more than 10 minutes is already 9 more minutes than I can handle. But, that doesn't mean I rebuke at every...
Edinburgh Castle

Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NG, UK
Perched on a great rock above Edinburgh’s New Town, this impressive castle dominates the city. Iron Age warriors understood the site’s military potential and built a fort here in the late first century C.E. It changed hands several...
W. Armstrong & Son

81-83 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HJ, UK
Where would the students of Edinburgh be without Armstrong's? Since 1870, Edinburgh residents have been coming to this vintage emporium, much larger inside than its exterior suggests, for cheap and unique items of clothing representing every era...
Royal Mile

Walking the Royal Mile is interesting - you go from one end where the castle is, to the other where you'll find the Scottish Parliament and a palacial looking building that costs you about $20 to get into. Me, I like getting off the beaten track,...
