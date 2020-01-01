Edinburgh
Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh EH8 8AZ, UK
There are few things in life I hate more than hiking. I would sprint anyone given the opportunity - but hiking? No. Every hike that lasts more than 10 minutes is already 9 more minutes than I can handle. But, that doesn't mean I rebuke at every...
21 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN, UK
Heading off the Royal Mile to find Greyfriar's Bobby, we passed this cafe that, by its name, I assumed was an Indian restaurant. But a closer look at the bottom of the main window stated that this was where the hero of Hogwarts was created. The...
30-34 Candlemaker Row, Edinburgh EH1 2QE, UK
Located across the street from the bar is a statue in honor of Greyfriars Bobby. Bobby was the name of a cute little Skye Terrier who has become legendary in the Scottish capital. When Bobby's master died, he was so sad and yet an obedient dog,...
Lawnmarket, Lady Stair's Cl, Edinburgh EH1 2PA, UK
Just off the Royal Mile after you go under an archway is the Writers Museum in Scotland's capital city. The museum honors three of the nation's finest writers - Robbie Burns, Robert L. Stevenson and Sir Walter Scott. It is well worth a visit,...
Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NG, UK
Perched on a great rock above Edinburgh’s New Town, this impressive castle dominates the city. Iron Age warriors understood the site’s military potential and built a fort here in the late first century C.E. It changed hands several...
50 Blackfriars St, Edinburgh EH1 1NE, UK
Hostels - the word alone is strong enough to awaken the worst feelings in the world. Dirt. Noise. Horny frat boys. Communal bathrooms. EW. But over the last few years, a new trend emerged in Europe, and more recently over the world. Luxury...
Walking the Royal Mile is interesting - you go from one end where the castle is, to the other where you'll find the Scottish Parliament and a palacial looking building that costs you about $20 to get into. Me, I like getting off the beaten track,...
130 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1QS, UK
Had this cuppa with a Scottish breakfast in Garfunkel's. If its just coffee that you want however, just a few doors down, there is also a Garfunkel's cafe. I didn't get to try it though. Or if you want something more traditional and American,...
81-83 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HJ, UK
Where would the students of Edinburgh be without Armstrong's? Since 1870, Edinburgh residents have been coming to this vintage emporium, much larger inside than its exterior suggests, for cheap and unique items of clothing representing every era...
130 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1QS, UK
The best known part of Edinburgh is the main street, better known as The Royal Mile. In fact many things in the city have a royal or regal name. While waiting for breakfast in Garfunkel's Restaurant, the sun came out and so I snapped this somewhat...
1 Queen St, Edinburgh EH2 1JD, UK
Take a break from the portraits and head into the library for a case full of, well, heads. Plaster casts of famous Scotsmen on one side, the other filled with murderers, the insane, and a female idiot.
263 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ, UK
it is wonderful to escape the tourist tackiness in Edinburgh and so a wander into Cranachan and Crowdie on Canongate was a delight. This is a welcoming shop just a few steps from Holyrood Palace with traditional and quirky gifts as well as...
