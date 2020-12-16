Ecolodges and Fun Stuff in Central America
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
So many beautiful places to stay and things to see in Central and South America.
Panama
The family-owned Yandup Island Lodge is located on a private island across from the remote Playon Chico community on the Caribbean coastline of San Blas, Panama. The eco-lodge offers two tours a day: a visit to a beach on one of the archipelago's...
Calle Real Xalteva, Granada, Nicaragua
This highlight come from this past winter when I was living and traveling through Central America. While I had a base in Coco, Costa Rica, I spent three months traveling around Central America, including Monteverde, Palo Verde National Park, and...
Calle Rubén Darìo, Av. Central Nte., León, Nicaragua
I've never seen avocados as big as the ones that come from the 'fincas' (rural farms) around León (map in the background). Just this one fruit--large enough for an entire bowl of guacamole! Nicaragua's volcanic soil--about as fertile as it gets......
On the horizon just NE of León, Nicaragua, you can make out the giant black mound of Cerro Negro--Central America's youngest volcano. Until 1850, there was NOTHING here! Since then it's erupted dozens of times--coating the surrounding countryside...
Tecpán Guatemala, Guatemala
Near the town of Tecpán in the western highlands of Guatemala are the ruins of Iximché. Perched on a hill some 7000 feet above sea level, this was the cool capital of the Kaqchikel Maya in the 15th and 16th centuries, at the time of the Spanish...
Zona 2 de Mixco, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
When U.S. school buses are decommissioned, they are reincarnated in Central America and given new life. Repainted and rechristened, they become tropical intercity transport worth taking. For travelers, a journey on one of these is an immersive...
Lake Nicaragua, Nicaragua
Guests at Jicaro Island Ecolodge, a nine-casita resort in the middle of Lake Nicaragua, can kayak around the lake's 365 islets which formed when the Mombacho volcano erupted thousands of years ago. Early morning is the best time for spotting birds...
San Blas Islands, Panama
A visit to the incredible 365-island archipelago (also called the San Blas Islands) within the communal lands of the Guna Yala indigenous nation provides some extraordinary seaside experiences. The islands making up the outer archipelago...
During a summer studying in Costa Rica I visited many ecologically stunning places I would recommend visiting, and only one inn that stood out from all the rest. This friendly family run Eco country lodge is la Quinta Sarapiqui. The grounds are a...
