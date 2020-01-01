Eco-Destinations to Celebrate Earth Day
Collected by Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
I would love to be in any of these destinations to raise a glass to Mother Nature on her birthday.
Save Place
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
Save Place
Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Consisting of 25 domes, EcoCamp was inspired by the round houses of ancient tribes that formerly inhabited the area now known as Torres del Paine National Park. There are three categories of domes, all made from green plastic with sheer...
Save Place
Edeforsvägen 2A, 960 24 Harads, Sweden
Five futuristic tree houses, from the Bird’s Nest to a full-size UFO, were built with minimal impact on the Lule River Valley. The newest tree room, Mirrorcube, has reflective glass walls that disappear into the pines. After a meal of local elk or...
Save Place
Calle Zaragoza, Centro, 48304 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
To stay at the Verana, an eco-lodge outside Puerto Vallarta, guests take a 30-minute boat ride to the village of Yelapa. (Dolphins accompanied me on the journey.) Scattered on a jungle hillside are eight variegated cottages and stand-alone rooms....
Save Place
Delicia, Ecuador
About 80 miles from Quito, this eco lodge in the sky is owned by 12 campesino families, who are regenerating 1800 acres of now-protected forest. Santa Lucia Cloud Forest Reserve offers lodge accommodations as well as beautiful wood-and-glass...
Save Place
Thanh Kim, Sa Pa, Lào Cai, Vietnam
Save Place
Siwa, Matrouh Governorate, Egypt
The grounds of the Adrere Amellal where, for one precious day and night, I was the only guest in the entire 40-room lodge (five visitors from France arrived on day two...) The impossible silence each night, coupled with the multiple and even more...
Save Place
Chumbe Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania
I had the pleasure of ending my time in Tanzania with a trip to Chumbe Island, just off the coast of Zanzibar. This tower, called the Lighthouse, is the biggest structure. But there are several wonderful open-air bungalows that you can book for a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever