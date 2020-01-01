Eats
Collected by Patrick Kua
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
503 Thanon Samsen, Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Krua Apsorn is an award-winning, royally patronized everyday Thai food restaurant. Expect a clientele made up of fussy families and big-haired, middle-aged ladies, and a cuisine revolving around full-flavoured, largely seafood-and vegetable-heavy...
Bangkok, Thailand
Jae Fai is a legendary street restaurant in Bangkok. Though more expensive than typical street food, it's worth every penny. Jae Fai is still definitely no-frills and only accepts payment in cash. Ms. Fai or Mom, who is ageless, still cooks every...
Located in a former shipyard that is easily accessed by The Siam boat to the Pra Athit Pier, Sheepshank Public House's solid menu of rustic, farm-to-table food. Notable menu items include a rack of lamb with caramelized persimmons, brown-butter...
41/5 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Khlong San, Khet Khlong San, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Located at the Klong San Pier in a compound of converted old warehouse belonging to celebrity Thai architect Duangrit Bunnag, this rustic and cozy, airy dining room is a sophisticated space to enjoy well prepared and beautifully presented classic...
160/11 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 Thong Lo 6 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
For authentic Thai food in a lively but stylish setting, it is hard to go wrong with Supanniga Eating Room. Drawing on the culinary heritage of two Thai regions (Trat and Issan), the restaurant has earned a deservedly formidable reputation....
160/11 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 Thong Lo 6 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
With migrants from all parts of Thailand flocking to Bangkok for work, there are plenty of homesick cravings to be catered for. Thai cuisine varies widely around the country from the hot, spicy salads of the northeastern Isaan region so the...
38 Prakanong, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit Soi 21 Prakanong, Klongtoey, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10110, Thailand
The Face is a historic compound, dismantled in the countryside and moved to the heart of the city to create an upscale rural experience fusing Asia’s three most distinct food cuisines to a delightful effect. One building - three restaurants –...
27 โรงแรม เมโทรโพลิแทน Sathon Tai Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10210, Thailand
Though he is originally from Australia and then studied French cuisine, chef David Thompson's passion for Thai cuisine has helped make Nahm one of the world's most critically acclaimed restaurants. Top dishes include fragrant coconut-and-turmeric...
