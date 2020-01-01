38 Prakanong, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit Soi 21 Prakanong, Klongtoey, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10110, Thailand

The Face is a historic compound, dismantled in the countryside and moved to the heart of the city to create an upscale rural experience fusing Asia’s three most distinct food cuisines to a delightful effect. One building - three restaurants –...