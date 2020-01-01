Eating Oahu
Collected by Virginia Wayne
59-024 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Everyone is crazy for the chocolate haupia pie here, but the shrimp plate is also so good you’ll want to lick your fingers. —Hoku Haiku 59-024 Kamehameha Hwy., Sunset Beach, (808) 638-8207. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more...
933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
59-864 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
This historic nature park has gardens, cultural sites, and a waterfall that empties into a pool visitors can swim in. Don’t miss botanical specialist David Orr’s monthly full moon walks, which showcase plants that bloom at night. — Hoku Haiku ...
41-037 Wailea St, Waimānalo, HI 96795, USA
A trip on Oahu's windward side to the North Shore is not complete without a stop at the yellow Shrimp Shack. Two wonderful women operate this truck and serve up locally sourced fresh shrimp and other delicious food. As a warning, the meals are...
56-505 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
Take a road trip up to the North Shore of Oahu and go hungry! A stop at Giovanni's Shrimp Truck is a must if you are a garlic and butter lover...and really - who isn't? Make sure you have plenty of napkins!
2424 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Every afternoon about 5:30 PM, islanders and connoisseurs of sunsets arrange themselves at their favorite beach side vantage point on the west and south shores of Oahu for a chance to see the legendary “green flash”. In all of my years of living...
2335 Kalakaua Ave #116, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
The vibe in Waikiki is the most frenetic of all the spots in the islands, but there is an escape. The scene at the current iteration of the classic Hawaiian hangout, Duke's, is a step back even by Oahu standards. Best approached via the beach to...
49-227 Kamehameha Hwy # A, Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA
For one of the best tours in Hawaii, I send my friends and family to Tropical Farms. The talented, laid back, and comical tour guides provide an entertaining history of the Hawaiian Islands through the fruits that grow on the Islands - including...
940 Auahi St #140, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
I first visited Wahoo's Fish Taco in Denver and have been going back ever since. It seems much more appropriate that Wahoo's, with its surfboarding theme, has a location in Hawaii. The location I frequented is in Ala Moana. Time permitting, I...
North Shore, Waialua, HI, USA
In the winter months Waimea Bay is a favorite surf destination and home to the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational competition. Eddie is a legendary Hawaiian surfer and the first lifeguard of the North Shore of Oahu. Eddie Would Go, T-shirts and...
53 - 360 Kamehameha Hwy, Hauula, HI 96717, USA
A trip to the North Shore is a must for any visitor on Oahu. It is an easy day trip from Honolulu or Waikiki to swing around Hawaii Kai up the windward (east) side of the island and make several stops along the way. The best shrimp in Hawaii is up...
Honolulu, HI, USA
There's a certain kind of peace that one feels when basking in the Waikiki sun. You go there, banana daiquiri on one hand, and a trusty old camera on the other. You capture the moment and say to yourself, "ahh...this is paradise."
99-500 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96818, USA
The ABC Stores on Honolulu's every corner actually aren't a bad place to pick up inexpensive gifts for loved ones back home. But true bargain-hunters will want to make the 20-minute drive from Waikiki to the Aloha Stadium swap meet, held every...
67-250 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
There are a lot of great places to eat in the North Shore town of Haleiwa but Kono's is by far my favorite. Their menu ranges from banana macadamia nut waffles to breakfast sliders (the biscuits are delicious!) to wraps to Kalua Pig in a variety...
310 Kamakee St, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Local Hawaiian Barbecue is easy to come by in the Islands. And, no fast food or plated lunch chain makes it easier to taste a bit of Island food than L&L Barbecue. Menu favorites include Kailua Pork and Hawaiian Barbecue Chicken. To try something...
An unexpected ethnic cuisine in Honolulu can be found at Soul de Cuba. Not only is a taste of Cuba available, but the restaurant serves up amazing food! My favorite lunch item is the pan con bistec - a simple beef sandwich with just the right...
226 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
For a beautiful and tasteful evening out, Roy's Restaurant prepares extraordinary meals. The Hawaiian fused flavors are inspired by Asian cuisine with local aloha. This Lakanilau roll is made with fine ingredients and the presentation is...
56-777 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
If you're in Oahu's North Shore area, stop for lunch at Fumi's Kahuku Shrimp truck — it's the one with a mural of a gigantic, rearing shrimp. They're not rock-bottom cheap, but you get a lot for your money; $13 gets you a plate piled high with...
925 Maunakea St # C2, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
Once a week I allocate $3.65 for my favorite lychee bubble tea. The frozen beverage with black tapioca pearls tastes so delicious on a hot day. And, I also found that it provides a great deal of headache relief. The mom and pops store is run by a...
1329 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Bring your taste buds and your sense of culinary adventure to Sushi Izakaya Gaku. Izakaya means "sake shop." This shop is full of beautiful seafood and a more social dining environment than traditional restaurants. Dishes, prepared right in front...
1450 Ala Moana Blvd #1128, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
It took us many tries all over the island to find the best Acai Bowl. Diamond Head Health bar is outstanding. A few decent acai bowls in Kailua. Some good ones at the road-side stand in Haleiwa town. But, the best was surprisingly at Island...
41-037 Wailea St, Waimānalo, HI 96795, USA
I can't claim to be a Hawaiian shrimp expert, but I've now eaten at the shrimp trucks on Oahu's north shore and at this place in Waimea on Kauai. The sauce here was thicker and butterier, so I'd probably give the edge to Oahu, but this place hit...
Island of Hawai'i, Hawaii, USA
If you're looking for diversity, the Big Island will allow you to change it up every day. From the sea to the sky, the island has 11 climate zones, beaches, mountaintops, and rain forests. With 266 miles (and growing) of coastline, Hawaii Island's...
1050 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
It might be the middle of the City, and it might be at the major concert hall in Honolulu, but Wednesday evenings are typically reserved for the Ward (aka Honolulu) Farmers Market. Tents go up, and local food vendors and farmers display their...
2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in 1901, the legendary "First Lady of Waikiki" blends Victorian architecture with a golden beach and turquoise seas. Putting a luxury hotel in a deserted backwater was a bold move—but one that paid off. Tourism took off here and the...
Kailua-Kona, HI, USA
This town and resort region on the sunny, lava-topped Kona Coast is the hub of activity for Big Island visitors and residents alike. It’s home to restaurants and shops as well as a boat-lined marina—the spot to join a group excursion...
45-550 Kionaole Rd, Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA
Camille's on Wheels is a roving food truck. Undoubtably, the blue and green truck will be on Oahu, but finding Camille's location can be like a game of hide-n-seek. Camille cooks for film crews and caters events. Her food is prepared from scratch...
31 N Pauahi St, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
Of all the little cafes and restaurants in Honolulu, we picked HASR Bistro to celebrate a friend's birthday over lunch. The chef has started several Honolulu restaurants and teamed up with HASR Wine owner for this little treat. We all loved our...
600 Kailua Rd, Kailua, HI 96734, USA
My favorite coffee shop on Oahu is Morning Brew in Kailua. They make a wonderfully flavored latte and a delicious bowl of oatmeal, too. The atmosphere is lively, but warm and comfortable. Wi-Fi makes it easy to peck out an email back home, or...
601 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
It's late and you're out with friends or bringing the family back to the hotel after a long day at the North Shore. Everyone's hungry for a filling snack—or a late dinner. Back on the U.S. mainland, you might consider dropping by a Denny's, but in...
2552 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Sansei Seafood Restaurant and Sushi Bar is ranked among one of the best restaurants of its kind. While in Waikiki, the walk to Sansei is rewarded with dishes like Lobster Ramen, and phenomenal sushi rolls, and ahi poke. Gluten free and vegan...
Ala Moana, Honolulu, HI, USA
The Mai Tai is the state of Hawaii's signature drink. Some airlines (Alaska Airlines) even provide complimentary mai tai beverages just prior to landing for passengers who are flying to the Islands. Mai Tais are a mix of tropical fruit juices...
2028 Kūhiō Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
With great service and flavorful Thai food, visit Keo's Thai Cuisine on the Ewa (west) side of the Waikiki strip on Kuhio Avenue. The restaurant has generous seating and accommodated a group of eight when I visited. Their food tastes great and...
1001 Bishop St, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
Brewing Kona Coffee, the Honolulu Coffee Company has locations throughout the City. The cafes also have a selection of baked good inspired by the Islands. For something different than Starbucks, Honolulu Coffee Company is an excellent choice to...
27 Hoolai St, Kailua, HI 96734, USA
Moke's in Kailua town on the windward side of Oahu is a local institution. It's breakfast all day and lunch after 11AM until closing at 2PM. Highlights? The family's grandmother's Liliko'i pancakes and homemade corned beef hash are the enduring,...
67 Kupahu St, Waialua, HI 96791, USA
Hawaii is the only state in the United States with the right climate to grow and harvest cacao beans, yet there are few growers on the islands. Grown on Oahu's north shore, Waialua Estate is one of the few to harvest cacao from a single estate,...
66-087 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Shave ice is a big deal on O'ahu and Matsumoto is the place to go. Established in 1951 as a grocery store they now serve shave ice and sell T shirts. Crowds line up for the many tropical flavors including guava, lychee, mango and passion fruit. I...
2199 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
The most enviable address in Waikiki, the beachfront Halekulani is all about restrained elegance and pitch-perfect service. The hotel dates back a century, though it was entirely rebuilt in the 1980s—and the room decor—fifty shades of...
1515 Wilder Ave, Honolulu, HI 96822, USA
At first glance the small little market open on Thursday evenings at St. Clements Parish in the Makiki neighborhood of Honolulu does not seem like much to stop for. However, I often took friends there or pointed them in that directions for a...
