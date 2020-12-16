Eastern Shore, VA
Collected by Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert
Life around Cape Charles, VA and the Delmarva peninsula
Save Place
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, Virginia, USA
View of the Atlantic Ocean meeting the Chesapeake Bay as seen from the southern point of the Delmarva peninsula. This lookout point is just before the 23-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, a link between the peninsula and Virgina Beach. The...
Save Place
645 Tazewell Ave #3313, Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
In the summer, many farmers and vendors set up stands along Rt. 13 on the Delmarva peninsula to sell local produce. This is my favorite booth because of its eccentric signage and the sweet, senior couple who have run the business for years.
Save Place
Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
Southeast Expeditions offers great kayaking tours around the Cape Charles and the Delmarva peninsula. We kayaked part of the Eastern Shore National Wildlife Refuge and crossed the channel to Raccoon Island where we enjoyed pleasant views of the...
Save Place
814 Randolph Ave, Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
Established in 1884, Cape Charles used to be a booming railroad town near the tip of the Delmarva Peninsula on the eastern shore of Virginia in the early 20th century. This final stop at the end of the peninsula was an important shipping point...
Save Place
Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
Haystacks line the farm road just outside the historic railroad train of Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
Save Place
Beach Bay Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23455, USA
Bay Creek offers rentals in a couple of its communities interspersed among Cape Charles. Homes and condos are available in the award-winning Golf District and jelly bean-colored cottages can be rented at Marina Village, on the waterfront just...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25