Eastern Promises: Exploring Atlantic Canada

The Eastern Provinces of Atlantic Canada are marked by authentic experiences that all too often fall far from the traveler's radar. From the might and majesty of Gros Morne National Park to the simplicity of a lobster dinner, Atlantic Canada is simply stunning. At dawn you may find yourself on a tiny skiff in the Atlantic Ocean looking to hook the catch of a lifetime, while dusk brings with it all the revelry—live music, festivals, raucous bars and restaurants—the Atlantic Canada is famous for.