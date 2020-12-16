Eastern Promises: Exploring Atlantic Canada
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
The Eastern Provinces of Atlantic Canada are marked by authentic experiences that all too often fall far from the traveler's radar. From the might and majesty of Gros Morne National Park to the simplicity of a lobster dinner, Atlantic Canada is simply stunning. At dawn you may find yourself on a tiny skiff in the Atlantic Ocean looking to hook the catch of a lifetime, while dusk brings with it all the revelry—live music, festivals, raucous bars and restaurants—the Atlantic Canada is famous for.
Halifax, NS B3H, Canada
The Halifax Public Gardens are one of the best places in the city to go for a stroll, have a picnic, get an ice cream, feed some ducks, and (literally) stop and smell the roses. The gardens opened in 1867 and occupy 16 acres of land in the middle...
210 Main Road, Joe Batt's Arm, NL A0G 2X0, Canada
Fogo Island Inn sits at the very edge of the north Atlantic on isolated Fogo Island in Newfoundland. Designed by internationally renowned architect Todd Saunders, the inn's arrestingly modern appearance is meant to call to mind the shape of an...
1209 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P8, Canada
Located at the south end of the Halifax waterfront the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market is the oldest continually run farmer's market in all of North America, having opened in 1750. Here you can find fresh and local foods along with handmade arts...
1707 Grafton St, Halifax, NS B3J 2C6, Canada
The Wooden Monkey in Halifax is a restaurant made for all tastes. The menu features all organic and locally grown produce served with free-range meats and local seafood. There are also many options for vegetarians, vegans, and even those who...
1740 Argyle St, Halifax, NS B3J 2B6, Canada
The Five Fishermen Restaurant and Grill has been voted the best Seafood Restaurant in Halifax for many, many years. While their oyster & wine bar is very popular, their formal dining room offers a surf-and-turf option, where you pick any kind of...
1723 Hollis St, Halifax, NS B3J 1V9, Canada
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is the largest art museum in Atlantic Canada, and has a varied collection, from historic Inuit stone carvings to Nova Scotian folk art, nautical paintings, classical portraits, and even the small home of one of the...
10235/6 Peggys Cove Rd, Glen Margaret, NS B3Z 3J1, Canada
Drive the South Shore of Nova Scotia from Halifax to Yarmouth. One would think this route was full of lighthouses—it has its fair share—however there's much more than just lighthouses to satisfy your eyes. We left Halifax and headed for Peggy’s...
323 St George St, Annapolis Royal, NS B0S 1A0, Canada
Fishing boats resting on the ocean bottom is not an uncommon sight around the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia. The Bay of Fundy tides are a unique and destination worthy phenomenon – it’s claim to fame is having the highest tidal range in the world....
383 Keltic in Rd, Ingonish Beach, NS B0C 1L0, Canada
Don't miss out on the carrot and ginger scallops - they were a welcome site after the more rugged surroundings of the Cabot Trail. The Purple Thistle restaurant is a part of the Keltic Lodge resort that can be found on a picture perfect peninsula...
1215 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 3S8, Canada
With over 90 exhibitions, the Discovery Centre in Halifax is an interactive science museum for kids of all ages. You can spend an hour or the whole day exploring and learning. There is a room filled with more Legos then you can imagine, you can...
5201 Duke St, Halifax, NS B3J 1N9, Canada
Scotia Square Mall in downtown Halifax has all of the necessities, from a pharmacy to a health club, travel agent, greeting card store, bookstore, tailors, hair salon, liquor store, and more. They also have one of the best food courts in downtown...
5425 Sackville St, Halifax, NS B3J 3Y3, Canada
The Citadel National Historic Site is one of the most important and iconic preservation areas in Canada, and a must-see on any visit to the East Coast — but seeing it like this is an extra-special adventure. Hours of Operation: May 7 - June 30 – 9...
Chef Jenna's gluten-free homemade cupcakes are the stuff of local lore, but the rest of her culinary delights are making a big impression on the East Coast. Vegan shepherd's pie made with lentils isn't something you're going to find in many other...
After Newfoundland sheds its snowy mantle in spring, the coastline teems with nesting puffins, feeding humpbacks, and blue-flag irises. The province is also the best place in North America to see icebergs, a fitting way to honor the Titanic, which...
Saint Bride's, NL A0B 2Z0, Canada
Newfoundland is a gorgeous province all around but one is truly in awe when they visit Cape St. Mary's. This cape is a bit of a drive from St. John's but there are some great villages and beaches on route. Cape St. Mary's has picturesque cliffs,...
Saddle Island, Division No. 10, Subd. A, NL, Canada
Decades before Plymouth and Jamestown, Basque whalers established a bustling colony in Red Bay, Labrador and used the banks of Saddle Island to transform the carcasses of bowhead and right whales into oil and other commodities valued in Europe....
1673 Barrington St, 2nd Floor, Halifax, NS B3J 1Z9, Canada
Nocturne is a fall art festival that takes place in Halifax between 6 p.m. and midnight on October 18, 2014. With exhibits set up in various galleries and other spaces, this celebration is completely free.
5775 Cogswell St, Halifax, NS B3K 4B2, Canada
Constructed a few years ago for the Canada Games, the Emera Oval is a concrete oval located in the Halifax Commons. Built as a track for speed skating the city has invested money into it and now keeps it open year round. In the winter months the...
