Eastern European Road Trip

Collected by Michelle Summerville , AFAR Local Expert
Collecting ideas and recos for a 2 week road trip through Slovenia and Croatia next week
Hotel Lone

Ul. Luje Adamovića 31, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
A contemporary take on a classic 1970s Adriatic resort, Hotel Lone is Croatia’s first and only member of the Design Hotels network. The gleaming-white, Y-shaped building may sit amid the forests of Zlatni Rt Park (a 10-minute seafront stroll from...
Hotel Vela Vrata

Setaliste Vladimira Gortana 7, 52420, Buzet, Croatia
Another one of Istria’s hilltop highlights, this stylish boutique hotel is perched in the medieval town of Buzet, known for being Istria’s center of truffles—and decidedly less crowded than Motovun. It features just 19 rooms,...
Lake Bled

Lake Bled, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
Bled (and the lake by the same moniker) is the most Fairytale-esque town I've ever experienced. The people are almost jarringly friendly by American standards, the island church is as beautiful as it is quaint, and the castle perched on the cliffs...
Gostilna pri Lojzetu Kavčič Katija s.p.

Inventive and traditional gastronomy merge—truffles, to be sure, but also bear cheek—at Pri Lojzetu, arguably the birthplace of Slovenian slow food. 386/(0) 5368-7007.
Ljubljana

Ljubljana, Slovenia
Probably the least Balkan-esque of the countries that make up the former Yugoslavia, Slovenia is renowned for its natural beauty. However, before you venture to the lakes, waterfalls, castles and caves make sure you spend a good amount of time in...
