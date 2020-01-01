Where are you going?
Eastern European and Danube Delights

Collected by Kaz Brecher
Rácz Hotel & Thermal Spa

Budapest, Tabán, Hungary
The Rácz Hotel and Thermal Spa has its own hot spring, which supplies the extensive spa. The complex includes a 16th-century Turkish bath with a domed roof, saunas, steam rooms, and five pools. The oldest parts of the spa have no...
Danubius Hotel Gellért

Budapest, Szent Gellért tér 2, 1114 Hungary
An Art Nouveau hotel on the western (Buda) side of the River Danube, just below Géllert Hill, Danubius Hotel Gellért first opened its doors in 1918, and quickly became one of the city’s most popular places to stay,...
Széchenyi Thermal Bath

Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 9-11, 1146 Hungary
It's an unforgettable experience: Getting up at the crack of dawn in mid-winter, walking through the large municipal park on the Pest side of town, checking in to the Széchenyi Thermal Bath (mostly with Hungarian pensioners because tourists...
Gellért Baths

Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 4, 1118 Hungary
Throughout Budapest are a whopping 123 therapeutic hot springs, but these, in the stately, slightly dusty Hotel Gellért (built in 1918) might be the most famous. The communal bath in the center of the hotel spa is for everyone, but the most...
Café Gerbeaud

Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...
Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace

Budapest, Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051 Hungary
It’s hard to say what’s most appealing about the ultraluxurious Four Seasons Gresham Palace, a stately Art Nouveau hotel on the banks of the Danube. Perhaps it’s the central location, on the Pest side of the iconic Chain Bridge,...
Vörösmarty Square

Budapest, 1051 Hungary
There's no better way to connect with a culture than through food. It's a universal language, tangible and immediate. Street/market food is particularly insightful. I recently spent time in eastern Europe and was pleasantly surprised by the...
Central Market Hall

Budapest, Vámház krt. 1-3, 1093 Hungary
The Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its...
Dohány Street Synagogue

Budapest, Dohány u. 2, 1074 Hungary
Dominating the intriguing Jewish quarter on the Pest side of the city, the Great Synagogue is a must-see for lovers of culture in general and Europe's Jewish history in particular. This is Europe's largest operating synagogue (the largest, in...
SUD Park City

Strada Luica 164-168, București 077120, Romania
In Bucharest, Romania, I visited a craft fair in a local city park. There were many colorful items for sale, but these painted eggs really caught my eye. While it may not be wise to have all your eggs in one basket, this display of eggs and their...
Acuarela - Imbold, Galeria

Strada Polonă, București 030167, Romania
"Acuarela" terrace,a great art bistro,situated in the center of Bucharest,it's the perfect place to drink a lemonade or a beer during summer time or a hot chocolate on the winter afternoon,either way you can always feel like home. When in...
Primus Food & More

Strada George Enescu 3, București 010301, Romania
Well,what can I say,this is by far one of my favorite restaurants to have breakfast,lunch or dinner,the food is great and tasty,also the prices are really nice too.Check this one next time when in town!
Пијаца Скадарлија

I wasn't expecting amazing fresh food in Serbia, but Belgrade has lots of bustling green markets selling everything from melons to bootleg DVDs. Around the corner from our apartment in Stari Grad, we found the Bajloni market, one of Belgrade's...
Centrál Kávéház

Budapest, Károlyi utca 9, 1053 Hungary
Long ago, in a time in which there was no internet, the coffeehouse was the center of debate, thought, and social life in Central Europe. Once one of Budapest's traditional intellectual centers, the ornate Cafe Central (Centrál...
Printa Design Shop

Budapest, Király u. 13, 1075 Hungary
It's a challenge to really nail down the type of place that Printa actually is: coffee shop? Design store? Creativity cultivator? General all-around cool place to be? I chose the latter after sitting in the shop for a while, enjoying the...
Spinoza Café & Restaurant

Budapest, Dob u. 15, 1074 Hungary
This very attractive sidewalk café in the Jewish district is a popular destination for dining as well as for relaxing during the day. The venue includes both an art gallery and theater, where events take place from September to May, along...
Fisherman’s Bastion

Budapest, Szentháromság tér, 1014 Hungary
Fisherman's Bastion was built between 1895 and 1902 on Buda's Castle Hill not to provide protection, but rather as a lookout point—and this fairy-tale castle site, with its seven spired towers representing the seven tribe of Magyar...
