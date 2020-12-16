Eastern Europe
Collected by Julie Farricker
I hope to be exploring Eastern Europe in October.
Martina Krpana ulica 6, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
The most important lesson that I learned from my time in Ljubljana.... is that I love Bosnian/ Serbian food. I may be suffering some serious Ćevapčići withdrawal when I return to Canada. But while the Bosnian excel at food they are masters of...
Ciril-Metodov trg, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
This could be any street in Prague. Except it's not Prague. It's Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. Thanks to being under Habsburg rule for centuries several towns (including Prague and Ljubljana, not to mention Budapest, Zagreb and many others)...
Croatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
Dolac 9, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
A roam through this colorful farmers’ market, just up a set of stairs from Ban Jelačić Square, is a feast for the senses—in fact, Dolac is often referred to as “the belly of Zagreb” by locals. On the upper outdoor level,...
Philharmoniker Str. 4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Café Sacher is an obvious highlight on anyone’s travel itinerary in Vienna. But don’t be fooled, despite its international fame and success, your experience at Sacher will be one-of-a-kind. The Café and Hotel were founded over a century ago and...
Budapest, Vámház krt. 1-3, 1093 Hungary
The Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its...
Ovocný trh 19, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague’s Grand Café Orient is the only cubist-designed space of its kind in the world. It occupies the first floor of the House of the Black Madonna, designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. Renovated in 2005, the...
Gosposka ulica 10, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
The 13 suites at Ljubljana’s Antiq Palace complement the city’s historic and artsy appeal. Vaulted ceilings, muted lighting, and private terraces create a hushed oasis near the bustling commercial neighborhood around the Ljubljanica River. From...
Vienna, Austria
Before Starbucks, there was the Coffee House. This isn't a cafe or a chain of stores, instead it is the more general coffee culture that exists in Vienna Austria. This coffee house culture has survived through the changing times of Starbucks, cup...
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Budapest, Andrássy út 22, 1061 Hungary
Budapest, Hungary is brimming with art, culture and a touch of decadence. Nowhere is this more apparent than at the Hungarian State Opera House on the luxurious Andrássy Way. If you don't have the time or money to take in a concert in this...
