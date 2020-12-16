Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Eastern Europe

Collected by Julie Farricker
I hope to be exploring Eastern Europe in October.
Save Place

Harambaša, gostinska dejavnost Haris Babić s.p.

Martina Krpana ulica 6, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
The most important lesson that I learned from my time in Ljubljana.... is that I love Bosnian/ Serbian food. I may be suffering some serious Ćevapčići withdrawal when I return to Canada. But while the Bosnian excel at food they are masters of...
More Details >
Save Place

Metodov Trg

Ciril-Metodov trg, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
This could be any street in Prague. Except it's not Prague. It's Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. Thanks to being under Habsburg rule for centuries several towns (including Prague and Ljubljana, not to mention Budapest, Zagreb and many others)...
More Details >
Save Place

Plitvice Lakes National Park

Croatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
More Details >
Save Place

Dolac Market

Dolac 9, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
A roam through this colorful farmers’ market, just up a set of stairs from Ban Jelačić Square, is a feast for the senses—in fact, Dolac is often referred to as “the belly of Zagreb” by locals. On the upper outdoor level,...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Sacher

Philharmoniker Str. 4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Café Sacher is an obvious highlight on anyone’s travel itinerary in Vienna. But don’t be fooled, despite its international fame and success, your experience at Sacher will be one-of-a-kind. The Café and Hotel were founded over a century ago and...
More Details >
Save Place

Central Market Hall

Budapest, Vámház krt. 1-3, 1093 Hungary
The Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its...
More Details >
Save Place

Grand Café Orient

Ovocný trh 19, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague’s Grand Café Orient is the only cubist-designed space of its kind in the world. It occupies the first floor of the House of the Black Madonna, designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. Renovated in 2005, the...
More Details >
Save Place

Antiq Palace Hotel & Spa

Gosposka ulica 10, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
The 13 suites at Ljubljana’s Antiq Palace complement the city’s historic and artsy appeal. Vaulted ceilings, muted lighting, and private terraces create a hushed oasis near the bustling commercial neighborhood around the Ljubljanica River. From...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Vienna

Vienna, Austria
Before Starbucks, there was the Coffee House. This isn't a cafe or a chain of stores, instead it is the more general coffee culture that exists in Vienna Austria. This coffee house culture has survived through the changing times of Starbucks, cup...
More Details >
Save Place

Prague in Photos

V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Beautiful, kooky old houses like this dotted throughout the city centre really helped Prague live up to my expectations of a fairytale city. Prague was a fascinating contrast of old and new, so it both lived up to my expectations and surprised me
More Details >
Save Place

Hungarian State Opera House

Budapest, Andrássy út 22, 1061 Hungary
Budapest, Hungary is brimming with art, culture and a touch of decadence. Nowhere is this more apparent than at the Hungarian State Opera House on the luxurious Andrássy Way. If you don't have the time or money to take in a concert in this...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without