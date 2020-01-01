Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Eastern EUR

Collected by Lea
Save Place

Tulum Archaeological Site

Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
More Details >
Save Place

Puerto Morelos

Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Just when it seemed like the Riviera Maya Riviera had become nothing but a sea of all-inclusive beach resorts, you stumble upon the quaint little Mexican village of Puerto Morelos. There are almost no huge developments, no shopping outlets, and no...
More Details >
Save Place

Ojo de Agua Hotel

Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico
First time snorkeling was a very wonderful but terrifying experience. I remember sitting by the pool with the rest of the Global Explorers learning how to use the mask and learning about all the new marine life I would be seeing at the amazing...
More Details >
Save Place

Casitas Kinsol - Guest House - Hostel

Avenida Joaquim, Av J. Zetina Gasca Lote 18, Smz 18, Joaquín Zetina Gasca, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Q.R., Mexico
The same sounds echoed in my eardrums whether the sun was setting or rising. Cars, barking dogs, children laughing, and the delicate sounds of tropical birds (that strangely look like your average joe crow) sounded off whether I was waking or...
More Details >
Save Place

Canal Ring

Prinsengracht, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beyond tulips, windmills, and weed, Amsterdam's global image is entwined with water. The Canal Ring (Grachtengordel) is made up of 165 fluid channels developed during the 17th-century Dutch Golden Age. In the ensuing years, the water network has...
More Details >
Save Place

Jerónimos Monastery

Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa, 1400-206 Lisboa, Portugal
Jerónimos Monastery, also known as the Hieronymites Monastery, or Mosteiro dos Jerónimos in Portuguese, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lisbon. This stunning building took 100 years to build and it's no wonder once you experience the level of...
More Details >
Save Place

Bernina Express

Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
More Details >
Save Place

Chichén Itzá

Chichén Itzá, Yucatán, Mexico
A brilliant work of architecture and astronomy, the Pyramid of Kukulkán at Chichén Itzá is so precisely engineered that on the vernal and autumnal equinoxes, the sun casts shadows that slither like snakes and seem to descend...
More Details >
Save Place

Parthenon

Athens 105 58, Greece

You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of...

More Details >
Save Place

Plitvice Lakes National Park

Croatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
More Details >
Save Place

Český Krumlov

381 01 Český Krumlov, Czechia
Cesky Krumlov is located in southern Czech Republic and has a delightful town bound by an oxbow in the Vltava River. Opposite the town lies Cesky Krumlov Castle, which allows the visitor to experience an "on top of the world" view over the...
More Details >
Save Place

Mont St-Michel

50170 Mont Saint-Michel, France
It's safe to say there’s nothing in the world quite like this magical island, topped by a medieval monastery that rises out of the bay like a heavenly apparition. It’s said that, early in the 8th century, a bishop in nearby Avranches...
More Details >
Save Place

Museum Plantin-Moretus

Vrijdagmarkt 22-23, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
I'll be the first to admit, a museum of printing didn't sound terribly exciting to me, at first. Antwerp Belgium's Plantin-Moretus Museum certainly changed my mind. This is the only museum on the UNESCO World Heritage list and the recognition is...
More Details >
Save Place

Tivoli Rome

During our recent trip to Rome, we paid a visit to the incredible UNESCO World Heritage site of Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli. Minus the wooden fence in the photograph, you can almost envision how this gorgeous area of the property would have...
More Details >
Save Place

Grand Place

1000 Brussels, Belgium
The Grand Place in Brussels is the magnificent main square in Brussels. The square is the main tourist attraction in Brussels and is surrounded by numerous cafes and shops. Most of the buildings were constructed in the late 17th century, although...
More Details >
Save Place

Kromeriz Castle

Sněmovní nám. 1, 767 01 Kroměříž, Czechia
I found Kroměříž when it was almost too late. I had been living in another small city in the Czech Republic for 15 months and, as soon as I realized I really would be leaving, panic set in and I started looking for a new place to settle. That's...
More Details >
Save Place

The Woodland Cemetary

Sockenvägen, 122 33 Stockholm, Sweden
On All Saints’ Day (Helgons dag), people come out in full force with thousands of candles, flowers, and other mementos in hand to pay respect to departed loved ones and honor the dead at Skogskyrkogården (“Woodland Cemetary”), one of Stockholm's...
More Details >
Save Place

Materàs Sassi

Via S. Giovanni Vecchio, 89, 75100 Matera MT, Italy
I'm not one to skip breakfast, especially in Italy, where thoughts of cappuccino, pastries, and local ham tend to rouse me early from slumber. But on my first morning at the Hotel Sant’Angelo, in the old quarter of Matera, I was having a hard time...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Turkey Hot Air Balloons Cappadocia, Göreme, Turkey

Bilal Eroğlu Caddesi, Mezarlık Sk. No:8, 50180 Göreme/Nevşehir Merkez/Nevşehir, Turkey
If you only get to ride in a hot air balloon once in your life, do it over Cappadocia, Turkey. Amazing. Cappadocia is surreal when seen from any angle. The region is peppered with strange pointy stone spires that rise up toward the sky, in pastel...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
  2. 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
  3. 3 Trains Japan Railways Launches New Luxury Train in Kyushu
  4. 4 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
  5. 5 Tips + News New York State Drops 14-Day Quarantine; NJ and CT Still Require It

More From AFAR

Images Show Global Reactions to U.S. Presidential Election Results
Images Show Global Reactions to U.S. Presidential Election Results
How Airport XpresSpas Could Help Restart Travel Amid a Pandemic
How Airport XpresSpas Could Help Restart Travel Amid a Pandemic
A Life-Sized Reproduction of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Arrives in St. Louis
A Life-Sized Reproduction of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Arrives in St. Louis
These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities
These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities