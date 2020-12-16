East Side Odds and Ends
Collected by Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert
In recent months, the shopping scene on the east side of town has seen a bit of a boom. But in true East Nashville style, the selections are eclectic.
Courtney Webb’s adorable shop, Hey Rooster General Store, has shelves stocked with all sorts of artisan products from local finds like jewelry, printed hand towels, Saturday Morning Pancake Mix ad TruBee Honey to products she’s shipped from other...
When the spunky ladies behind this stylish vintage boutique moved to a larger location earlier this year, they had a near glitter catastrophe when they tried to pattern the floors after a favorite pair of gold glitter shoes. But rather than let it...
Remember Iona, the cool chick who had a record store in Pretty in Pink? That’s what this spot reminds me of with its spunky owner Tammy Pope. But rather than records on the ceiling, you’ll find them on the floor and in bins for sale, curated by...
Barista Parlor introduced artisanal coffee to Nashville when it opened its lofty, art-filled space in a former auto repair garage in 2012, serving top-notch small-batch roasters from around the country such as Counter Culture, Intelligentsia, and...
Bean-to-bar chocolate maker Scott Witherow has earned all sorts of accolades for his chocolate bars made with Southern spin such as the Salt and Pepper or Buttermilk White. Several restaurants around town like Rolf and Daughters use his chocolate...
Visit the cinderblock space in East Nashville or the newer joint off 8th Avenue to taste this Nashville treasure at one of the longest-standing hot chicken restaurants in town. Choose the chicken or whitefish served with white bread and pickles,...
