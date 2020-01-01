East coast
Collected by Jane Hubbard
28 North St, Bristol, VT 05443, USA
Almost Home is one of those lucky finds that make you want to return soon to repeat a lovely experience. The fact that we stumbled upon it at all was thanks to a failed attempt at revisiting another lucky find. When we found that the cafe housed...
14 The Green, Woodstock, VT 05091, USA
The Woodstock Inn has a Rockefeller pedigree and the best setting in town. Bartenders are knowledgable about activities in the area, and rooms are spacious and comfortable. The gift shop features the work of several local woodworkers and glass...
46 Yard Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534, USA
It's true: New Jersey isn't exactly known far and wide for its fine wines. But Hopewell Valley Winery's bottles are increasingly gaining the attention of wine lovers, not the least reason being that 16 of the 17 wines they submitted for the...
2678 Lower Lake Rd, Seneca Falls, NY 13148, USA
The state park system of New York has chosen some of the most beautiful spots in the state for its public camping grounds, and this one is a great example of how the community utilizes the grounds year round. The park begins along the lakeside and...
141 Port Rd, Kennebunk, ME 04043, USA
A favorite place of mine to stay in the Kennebunks is the renovated Inn at English Meadows. Proprietors Liz and Eric Brodar remodeled the historic building with an eye for enhancing the traditional architecture juxtaposed with clean lines, a soft...
354 Goose Rocks Rd, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, USA
Hidden Pond blends Maine cottage living with its own quirky, Instagram-worthy take on luxury. The enclave of 14 colorful one- and two-bedroom clapboard bungalows is spread over 60 acres of birch groves and balsam fir, just a 10-minute drive from...
167 Ocean Ave, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, USA
Located on Ocean Avenue in charming Kennebunkport, Maine. Is a beautiful old stone church that shouldn't be missed on a visit to Kennebunkport during the summer. It's a great location to sit & to enjoy watching the sunset to the ocean. It's the...
312 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith, NH 03253, USA
Fall will be arriving soon at Meredith on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. The leaves are already starting to turn with the cool evenings. Soon the gorgeous shades of Autumn will be splashed across the hills and meadows. The Inn at Mill Falls is...
Weirs Beach, Laconia, NH 03249, USA
This railroad was once part of the Boston & Maine Railroad that brought tourists to Lake Winnipesaukee for summer vacation from the 1890's to the 1950's. Today, the railroad offers trips around the lake and comes down from Meredith into Weirs...
72 Brook St, Plympton, MA 02367, USA
Every October in New England, farmers head to their bogs for the cranberry harvest. At the 112-acre Mayflower Cranberries farm in Plympton, Massachusetts (mayflowercranberries.com), you can join a Be the Grower experience and help gather the tart...
Sohier Park Rd, York, ME 03909, USA
It was while shooting the iconic Cape Neddick Lighthouse in York, Maine, that I decided to make Tamron’s new 16-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD MACRO lens a permanent part of my travel kit. With this wunderkind of a lens I was able to capture wide...
12 Captain Strout Cir, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, USA
Chances are that when you think of a lighthouse, the image that pops into your head is the iconic Portland Head Light. The tapered white tower on the end of a rocky cape buffeted by crashing waves? Yup, that’s the one. The adjacent Keeper’s House...
Cape Elizabeth, ME, USA
During your next visit to Portland, try this lighthouse driving tour and see up to six lights in a little under two hours! 1. From State Street in Portland, take the Casco Bay Bridge & follow Route 77 South toward Cape Elizabeth. 2. Approximately...
Castine, ME 04421, USA
Castine, Maine is a quaint fishing village settled in 1613. I'd never heard of it before I spun the proverbial globe and asked a friend where I should take my next vacation. Her mother-in-law summers in Maine (as do many New Yorkers who use...
134 Harbor Rd, Wells, ME 04090, USA
"Fisherman's Catch is a little, kitschy spot on the marsh, off the beaten track on the way to Wells Harbor, Maine," says Clark Frasier, Chef of Arrows Restaurant in Ogunquit, Maine, and of M.C. Spiedo in Boston. "Lobsters are pulled out of the...
