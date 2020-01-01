Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

East Bay Excursions

Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place

Chow Lafayette

53 Lafayette Cir, Lafayette, CA 94549, USA
Looking for great comfort food at reasonable prices? Chow Restaurant is a small Bay Area chain that serves good, organic food. With two locations in San Francisco, and two in the East Bay, my personal favorite to chow down is in Lafayette's La...
More Details >
Save Place

Chaat Bhavan

5355 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538, USA
It's a bold statement to make, I know, but the variety of curries, breads, and thalis in unbeatable. Highly recommend a BART trip outside of San Francisco to visit Chaat Bhavan.
More Details >
Save Place

Tilden Regional Park

2501 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Orinda, CA 94563, USA
This is my favorite 30-35 mile ride in the East Bay, and spring and fall are the times to see the colors really pop. Make your way up and out of Berkeley on Spruce and head straight on Wildcat Canyon to enter the majestic Tilden park, when you hit...
More Details >
Save Place

Prizefighter

6702 Hollis St, Emeryville, CA 94608, USA
A dear friend and her Bourbon loving husband shared this favorite local bar with me last year and it's become our official venue for get together gatherings in the East Bay, ever since. In the words of their owners, Prizefighter has certainly been...
More Details >
Save Place

Robert Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve

Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Looking for a great afternoon or evening hike, high above the clouds of the East Bay? Need a few good labyrinths and a volcano to make it desirable? It so happens, I've found your place. Located on the border of Oakland and Contra Costa, the...
More Details >
Save Place

Sushi House

2375 Shore Line Dr, Alameda, CA 94501, USA
The Sushi House in Alameda sits right on the shoreline looking across the bay to San Francisco. It's a large restaurant with a choice for sitting - indoor protected patio, main dining area or large sushi bar - wherever you choose the sushi is...
More Details >
Save Place

Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park

1414 Harbour Way S #3000, Richmond, CA 94804, USA
Rosie the Riveter Museum in Richmond celebrates an era of women's history with great historical impact. A spot dedicated to the stories of WWII wartime prep that is a significant part of the history in this area of the East Bay. It was a naval...
More Details >
Save Place

Inspiration Point

Wildcat Canyon Rd, Orinda, CA 94563, USA
You'll love the views you'll have of the EBMUD Watershed while you're hiking or mountain biking along Nimitz Way in both Wildcat Canyon Regional Park and Tilden Regional Park. The views really open up once you're in the area considered the Bay...
More Details >
Save Place

Horatio's Restaurant

60 Monarch Bay, San Leandro, CA 94577, USA
Horatio's is an institution in the East Bay. Located on the San Leandro Marina it has gorgeous views of the bay (and you can fantasize about which sailboat is yours). They serve really great seafood in a relaxing atmosphere and has a lively bar,...
More Details >
Save Place

Casse Croute Bakery

50 S Livermore Ave, Livermore, CA 94550, USA
Before an afternoon full of wine tasting in the Livermore Valley wine country, I was looking for a quick but tasty stop for lunch. When I travel, I always seek out small, family-owned establishments, and fortunately Casse-Croute Bakery was just...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World