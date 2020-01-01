Dynamic Shenzhen

"Time is money; efficiency is life" -- if you come to Shenzhen by ferry, this sign greets you as you drive into the city through Shekou. Just a fishing village before China's economic opening up in the 1980s, it's hard to believe a city larger than NYC in population could be so young. You'll meet people from all over China and around the world in Shenzhen, most of whom are focused on earning more for themselves while still trying to hang on to their cultural roots. Welcome to Shenzhen!