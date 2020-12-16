Dubrovnik
Collected by Katie Benski
Ul. od Sigurate 7, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
A city of red-tiled rooftops, pine- and cypress-shaded hills, and sparkling turquoise waters, the Old Town of Dubrovnik stuns with both its architecture and scenery. Its surrounding stone walls, built between the 11th and 13th centuries to protect...
The Old Town’s main street, Stradun, can’t be missed—it’s the biggest, widest and busiest of all, and many of the city’s attractions are either on or just off it. Also known locally as Placa, it’s especially nice in the late afternoon when the...
Ul. Pred Dvorom 3, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
The most important public building in the time of the Ragusan Republic, the Rector’s Palace was home to Dubrovnik's ruler during his one-month mandate, the period when he was separated from his family to focus solely on matters of state. An...
Ulica kralja Petra Krešimira IV, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
In a swift four minutes, the Dubrovnik cable car will deliver you to the top of Mount Srdi for awe-inspiring views of the Old Town and Elaphite Islands. On clear days, you can even see Italy far out on the horizon. Next to the cable-car station is...
Ul. kneza Damjana Jude 1, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Dubrovnik Cathedral stands out among the almost 30 churches and chapels in the Old Town. The striking minimalism of its main altar accentuates the central painting, The Assumption of Mary, attributed to the Venetian Renaissance master Titian and...
Lokrum, Dubrovnik, Croatia
If you’re looking to escape the tourist hubbub in Dubrovnik’s historic core, follow the locals to Lokrum. Just a 15-minute ferry ride from the Old Town, the island offers magnificent nature walks through botanical gardens and olive...
Ul. kneza Damjana Jude 2, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
In the St. John Fortress, and accessed through the same entrance as the Dubrovnik City Walls, the Maritime Museum gives a vivid account of the Ragusan Republic’s maritime affairs. The collection showcases a number of original objects, votive...
Antuninska 6, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
War Photo Limited is a museum dealing with a topic that resonates deeply with Dubrovnik's people: war and conflict. With a small permanent exhibition on the Balkans conflict and the shelling of Dubrovnik in the 1990s, the museum also hosts...
Ul. Frana Supila 14, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
With the Old Town spread out below, this picture-perfect spot was once a place of worship dedicated to Saint Ursula, the patron saint of young girls. Today Orsula is a scenic outdoor amphitheater and a nice detour if you take a cab from the harbor...
Gundulićeva poljana, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
You could expect no less than to find a bustling fish market in a seaside town. Explore the isles of this market that houses fishermen and farmers alike and watch the morning's catch being descaled right in front of you.
Barba offers a fresh take on fast food, serving tasty items like octopus and shrimp burgers, anchovy sandwiches, and fried calamari, all made with today’s catch. Located on a small side street off Stradun, the shop is tiny and...
On the corner of Stradun and Siroka, this small shop is bursting with books, lined up on floor-to-ceiling shelves and even on the floors. The staff, however, seems reassuring, calm and knowledgeable. Pick up a book for the ship from the section of...
Minutes outside the Ploce Gate, the eastern entrance to Old Town, Desa features traditional embroidery from the region on tablecloths, handbags, purses and shirts, as well as homemade bitter orange marmalade and lavender cushions. Desa women’s NGO...
In operation since 1317, the Franciscan Pharmacy was relocated in the 19th century to just outside the beautiful Romanesque-Gothic Franciscan cloister so that women could enter. Alongside Western and allopathic remedies, the pharmacy sells organic...
Dubrovnik’s star turn as King’s Landing in HBO’s Game of Thrones brought a new immediacy to the city’s historic sites. The infamous Season 5 “Walk of Shame” scene took place on the Jesuit Staircase that descends from Gundulic Square to St....
Čilipi, Croatia
Set in the picturesque village of Komaji on the southern side of the Konavle valley, the winery overlooks vineyards, cypress groves and green fields. For four generations they’ve produced Plavac Mali (red) and Malvasija (white), and their latest...
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Obala Hrvatskog narodnog preporoda 25, 21000, Split, Croatia
A stone’s throw from downtown Split, Marjan is a hilltop park about the same size as New York City’s Central Park. Known as “the lungs of the city,” it’s the ideal urban escape, offering places to run, bike,...
