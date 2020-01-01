Dublin Yvonne
College Green, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Pass through the iconic arched doorway at College Green and enter the elegant quads, handsome architecture and verdant lawns of Trinity College, one of Ireland's most prestigious universities. Among its many attributes is the atmospheric...
18 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin, D01 T3V8, Ireland
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
15 Merrion Row, Dublin, Ireland
O'Donoghue's Bar, which dates back to the eighteenth century, is arguably the most famous pub in Dublin for traditional Irish music. The bar is lively, rammed with a mainly—but by no means exclusively—local crowd, and has a great, welcoming...
Dame St, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Dublin Castle has played a key role in Ireland's history ever since it was founded by the Normans in the twelfth century, on the site of the original Viking harbor known as Black Pool. ("Dubhlinn" in Irish, this is where the city gets its name.)...
St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, Ireland
St Stephen's Green is a welcome spot of calm and green set in a Georgian square in the centre of Dublin. At around 20 acres, it's large enough to feel you have escaped the bustle, but not so large that you can't easily return to the fray once you...
Kildare St, Dublin 2, Ireland
The National Museum of Ireland is free to enter and is spread across four sites in Dublin, covering archaeology, decorative arts and history, country life, and natural history. The archaeology museum is in an imposing building of columns, vaulted...
Dublin, Ireland
Gravity Bar has wonderful 360-degree views of Dublin and all the Guinness you can drink. You can even try your hand at pouring the perfect pint. The bartenders know what they're doing, and to prove it, they make shamrocks into the foam with a...
47-48, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 N725, Ireland
On Saturday nights most of the streets are pedestrian-only, live music spills into the streets, and the frothy stout flows free. Locals are spoiled in that they can revel on these ancient cobbled streets as frequently as they like, while the rest...
Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Military Rd, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
The Irish Museum of Modern Art is located in Kilmainham, just a short trip out of Dublin's City Center on the Luas. Housed in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, the building and its grounds are vast. The grounds are littered with contemporary public...
At the Temple Bar Food Markets, you can enjoy roasted pork with potatoes, onions, and red cabbage. It comes in two sizes, well described for the size of your appetite.
Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
Kildare St, Dublin 2, Ireland
Just down the road from its more popular neighbor, the National Gallery of Ireland, the NLE has interesting shows and fewer crowds. I recently saw an exhibition on Yeats and one on the 1913 Dublin Lockout. Even if you only have a short time, this...
18 Stoneybatter, Northside, Dublin 7, D07 KN77, Ireland
This is the Scotch egg at L Mulligan Grocer—a beer-focused gastro pub specializing in Irish craft beers and food made from local products. This is the best place to eat in Dublin.
25 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 F656, Ireland
This is right next to the visitors center in Dublin, all you have to do is look up! Love.
